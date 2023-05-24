An “exceptional” police deployment will ensure the security of the inauguration ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with 35,000 agents to monitor the six kilometers of the Seine River which will host the “most followed” event in the history of France.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who, accompanied by the mayoress of the capital, Anne Hidalgo, and the president of the Organization Committee, Tony Estanguet, signed the security protocol for that event.

(You may be interested in: Paris Olympics: controversy continues over the participation of Russian athletes).

Never before, Darmanin assured, has France had to face a security challenge like the one it will have to implement on July 26, 2024, when they begin to navigate the Seine more than a hundred boats that will transport the Olympic delegations in an unprecedented ceremony that, for the first time, will take place outside the Olympic Stadium.

In addition to the presentation of the 10,000 athletesthe ceremony will have an artistic part and a protocol part, with two hundred heads of State and Government, which will force a titanic security effort during its three hours duration.

The minister assured that France will invest about 200 million euros in the security of the ceremony. During the previous months, the border controls of the Schengen area will be re-established and particular attention will be paid to the terrorist threat.

“The ceremony will attract a lot of people wanting to party, but also others wanting to cause harm, to spoil the party and we have to prevent it,” said the mayor, who considered that there is “an artistic challenge, but also an organizational and of security”.

(You may be interested in: Mixed marathon relay, new walking test at the Paris-2024 Games).

Olympic Games Paris.

In the city they will settle 400 new surveillance cameras that will be added to the 4,000 already existing and special attention will be paid to drones, taking advantage of the French experience in this field, which already provided advice at the last World Cup in Qatar.

There will also be a special device to monitor possible cyberattacks, said Darmanin, who recalled that there were more than 4,000 in the past Tokyo Games.

From now until the start of the Games, Paris will carry out daily operations against crime, to keep it away from the places where there are sports competitions.

Some 100,000 people will be able to see the ceremony in the lower part of the banks, which will be paid, while another “hundreds of thousands”, according to the minister, will do so for free in the upper part.

The number of spectators in that upper part is being the subject of controversy. At first, the organizers were betting on half a million spectators, but the president of the region, Valérie Pécresse, considered that this could saturate public transport.

(It may interest you: Several countries ask that Russian athletes not compete in the Olympics).

In recent weeks, different officials have spoken of 400,000 spectators, but the minister did not want to specify the exact figure on Tuesday. In addition, the Ministry will launch a digital platform for the registration of those who want to attend the ceremony for free in the upper part of the river banks.

Estanguet thanked all the administrations for their involvement in achieving “the ambition of this ceremony, which aims to surprise” and which wants to be “open to the public”.

In full controversy over the price of tickets, which many people, including athletes, consider exorbitant, the president of the Organizing Committee recalled that “pFor the first time, thousands of people will attend an opening ceremony for free.”

He added that “security is the absolute priority” and opted for “a show that makes the world dream and shows the wonders of the country.”

The mayor recalled that the Games will be “the first major planetary event after the Covid pandemic” and was convinced that “everything will go well” despite “the challenge it entails”

More news

Is it fair for transgender athletes to compete in the female category?

Mariana Pajón also attacks Mindeporte for resources for the Olympic cycle

Lorena Arenas, first individual sport athlete qualified for Paris 2024

EFE.