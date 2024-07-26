France’s state-owned railway company denounces a “massive attack” on the high-speed network

The French national railway company (SNCF) on Friday denounced a “massive attack” that is attempting to paralyse its high-speed train network (TGV) and affecting three of the four lines in Paris. The problems, which could last all weekend, occur on the day of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and on a special holiday.

The state railway operator said that arsonists had set fire to the railway lines connecting Paris to the west, north and east in a series of coordinated acts of vandalism. “Deliberate fires could damage our facilities,” SNCF said in a statement. Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the attack. “It is appalling,” she told BFMTV. “Attacking the Games is attacking France.”

“Last night, coordinated malicious acts took place, affecting several TGV lines and which will seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend. I strongly condemn these criminal actions, which will affect the holiday travel of many French people,” said Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete.

The SNCF website reports that “traffic has been disrupted since 05.15” on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris, in the Arras sector. “Our teams and firefighters are currently responding,” it adds. It warns users to plan their journeys taking into account delays of up to an hour and a half. “It is to be expected that itineraries will be cancelled and modified, which will lead to longer journey times. Normal traffic is expected to resume on Monday 29 July.”