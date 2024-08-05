There are two crude ways of being a populist and a demagogue hiding behind journalism: insults and protectionism. “When demagoguery takes over the press, the journalist abandons information and analysis and only congratulates himself with the public. For example: a ‘successful radio host’ launched a string of insults against a source. Daniel Santoro, Argentinean master of journalists, said about this: There is also journalistic demagoguery in those colleagues who ride the coattails of public opinion and do not have the courage to tell the truth.”

This paragraph is from the Peruvian academic Renato Sumaria del Campowho adds: “The demagogic journalist is incapable of being objective because he submits to popular sentiment. Thus, he disrupts the social function of the press, because by wanting to manipulate he becomes a puppet of his public. He is so afraid of public opinion that he submits to it, but he believes himself to be its hero: he gets paid to shout when he should be paid to be objective.” I fully agree!

Easy praise

In these days of Olympics, all the media – we are all – fall into easy praise to win sympathies under the assumption of ‘being in tune with the audience’. Error: remember that ‘the audience’ believed that the earth was flat…

Ingrit Valencia in the 50kg boxing match at the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:COC Press Share

Some of the Colombian Olympic athletes have done poorly up to now, and that is normal, despite the protectionist revolts they face. For example: Boxers Jenny Arias and Ingrit Valencia were in contention for a medal and lost it. They did badly, despite their dedication and fighting spirit.

The women’s national football team was not up to much. It was logical that they would lose against Spain, but the way they gave away the game is a legitimate question: they were winning against all odds 2-0, they had the chance to make it 3-0!, but they ended up drawing 2-2 after a shot in which our goalkeeper threw herself to the ground to waste time… Then, holding on, they survived the long half hour of extra time. We lost on penalties. They deserve all the criticism. They deserve it!

The Colombian team watches the penalty shoot-out during the women’s football quarter-final match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, played at the Stade de Lyon. Photo:EFE Share

Different from the fourth place of Queen Saray Villegas in BMX Freestyle, which was not in the calculations of any methodologist or anyone, so it was a marvel. And so: Mariana Pajona historic double gold medalist, the only Latin American to have a double Olympic title – watch out for that – this time nothing more was expected. There was the hope of a surprise (yes, a surprise), with her or Carmona or Ramírez, but it didn’t happen, and that’s it. There are no dramas. Anthony Zambrano Nothing was expected, and nothing came of it. He delivered!

Anthony Zambrano Photo:EFE Share

Athletes are entitled to criticism

But to enter into the free protectionist and demagogic chorus of “thank you”, “heroes”, “historical” and “warriors” Because yes, because they have trained and such, well no. Training and making sacrifices is a natural part of their job! All high-level athletes are just as likely to be criticized as they are to be praised. It’s that simple!

“That story that the important thing is to compete is pure demagogy,” said the (now deceased) driver Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest of all time in world sport. Caterine Ibargüen said it sadly: “The second is the first loser.” Good for her that she didn’t go with populism. Rigoberto Urán made fun of her Olympic diploma. “I graduated!” he said. Sensible.

There are two crude ways of being a populist and a demagogue by doing bad journalism: insulting or praising sources for being in the good graces of the audience. Populism and demagogy are fought with rigor and seriousness. Now that is journalism…

Meluk tells him

