In these Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Colombia reaches its 21st participation in the history of the event; this time, there are nearly 90 athletes representing the country and seeking to reach the top of the podium.

Since 1932, when the country made its debut in the games, Colombians have won 34 medals: 5 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronzeThe sports in which national athletes have won the most medals are weightlifting (9), cycling (8), athletics (5) and boxing (5).

To follow the day to day of this exciting sporting event, and above all to be aware of the results of the Colombian athletes, at EL TIEMPO we prepared a bulletin dedicated exclusively to the Olympic Games.

What does EL TIEMPO’s Olympics newsletter contain and how to register?

The event runs from July 26 to August 11Over the next two weeks, we will select five articles a day that summarize the most important events of each day.

Also, taking advantage of the fact that there will be a Special envoy to the Olympic Games at the invitation of the Colombian Olympic Committeewe will tell exclusive content from the place of the news.

In that menu, you have to click on add the ‘Olympic Games 2024’ newsletter and then press ‘Save’.

From that moment on, you will receive our selection of content. Expect also analysis and fun facts of this important event.