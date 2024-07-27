This Sunday, July 28, the participation of Colombian athletes will continue in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Colombian National Team will face New Zealand on their second outing and after their defeat against France. But other compatriot athletes will be in competition.

The next rival of the ‘tricolor’ is not a team of the level of the French, so those led by Angelo Marsiglia could have a chance to win the match and to regain their momentum on the road to medals.

Tennis player Camila Osorio will also make her debut this Sunday. Her match against Latvian representative Jelena Ostapenko was scheduled for this Saturday, but was postponed due to heavy rains.

In addition to the ‘super powerful’ girls, the Colombian archers made their debut last Thursday. Ana María Rendón from Paisa, with 649 points, occupied the 36th position in the first round and in the 32nd finals she will face Germany next Friday, August 2.

The men’s archery team finished in 11th place with 1,970 points and will face Turkey next Monday, July 29.

🇨🇴 Colombian archery debuted in #Paris2024 🏹 🙋‍♀️ Ana María Rendón, with 649 points, will face Germany on August 2. 🙋‍♂️ The men’s team finished in 11th place with 1970 points and will face Turkey on July 29. 📰 https://t.co/6rzOZi8DEf pic.twitter.com/bXqbBIlYxu — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) July 25, 2024

Last Saturday they competed in tennis Camila Osorio, in boxing: 60 kg/16th finals: Angie Valdés, boxing 54 kg/16th finals: Jenny Arias; Artistic Gymnastics/first qualifying round: Angel Barajas; Judo 48 Kg/classification: Erika Lasso and in Skateboarding Street/elimination phase: Jhancarlos González.

Colombians in action this Sunday, July 28

Five disciplines will be on the scene on the third day of competition at the Olympic Games: women’s football, boxing, artistic gymnastics, swimming and fencing.

Ingrit Valencia Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

The following is the Colombian schedule and the Colombian time in which they will participate.

Women’s football: New Zealand vs Colombia – Stade de Lyon, 10:00 am

Artistic Gymnastics/First Qualifying Round: Luisa Blanco – Bercy Arena. 2:30 am

Boxing 50kg/16th finals: Ingrit Valencia – North Paris Arena 5:20 am

Boxing 57 kg/16th finals: Yílmar González – North Paris Arena 4:00 am

Sword Fencing/first round: Jhon Rodríguez – Grand Palais, 3:00 am

Swimming: Stefania Gomez – La Defense Arena, 4:00 am

Swimming: Anthony Rincón – 4:00 am

Tennis: Camila Osorio – schedule to be confirmed.

Jhon Rodríguez, born in Buga, has just won gold in San Salvador 2023. For her part, Luisa Blanco, who was eighth in Santiago 2023.

Where can you see Colombians?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels that are enabled on Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505, in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

Caracol and RCN channels will also broadcast competitions of Colombian athletes.

Fernando Umana Mejia

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS