Break dancing, or Breaking, debuted at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this Friday and generated many reactions on social media, especially due to the Australian’s presentation Rachael Gunn.

Gunn went viral on social media for her moves. She is a 36-year-old competitor, known as Raygun, and is considered one of the most skilled in the discipline in her country.

Raygun represented his country at the 2021, 2022, and 2023 World Breaking Championships. However, His performance in Paris was not the best.

“My specialty is style and creativity, not dynamics or power moves like many other dancers. The younger competitors are excellent in their strength, fitness and explosiveness. But the older ones bring a different level of maturity to the dance,” she told CNBC before competing.

Gunn lost all three of her matches 2-0 to Logan Eldra (USA), Sya Dembélé (France) and Dominika Banevic (Lithuania), exiting Group B.

The Break Dance performance

Her unusual presentation has sparked many comments, including mockery and indignant voices over the inclusion of this discipline in the Olympics.

