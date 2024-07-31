Colombia is excited about winning a medal, in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in the discipline of BMX in which the country has become stronger in recent years, winning several Olympic medals.

The delegation set itself the goal of fighting for at least 14 medals in the competitions that have already completed five days of competition and have seen athletes such as Queen Saray Villegas, in BMX Freestyle, Camila Osorio, in tennis, and Jenny Arias, in Boxing, shine.

“We have about 14 athletes with a chance of winning a medal, and I say they are chances because they have been world champions, medalists, whether first, second, third, even fourth and fifth place winners who could then come on a good day to surprise us by achieving a good result. That makes us dream that we have eight, nine or even ten chances of winning a medal at the Games,” Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, told El Colombiano before the Games.

BMX promises medals

One of the disciplines that always promises a medal is the BMX. Colombia will have the presence of five athletes in this discipline, Mariana Pajon and Gabriela Bollein the women’s branch, and Carlos Ramírez, Diego Arboleda and Mateo Carmona, in the men’s branch.

The great medal hope is Colombian Mariana Pajón, who took home the gold medal in London 2012 and Rio 2016. In Tokyo 2020 she took home the silver medal.

This Thursday the participation of Colombians in the BMX with the quarter-finals of both groups. From 2 pm Colombian time until 3 pm the three races of the elimination round will take place.

Women’s Quarterfinals

• Race 1 – 1:20 pm

• Race 2 – 2:00 pm

• Race 3 – 2:40 pm

Men’s Quarterfinals

• Race 1 – 1:00 pm

• Race 2 – 1:40 pm

• Race 3 – 2:20 pm

The Last Chance race to qualify for the next round will be at 3:05 pm for men and 3:15 pm for women.

BMX activity will continue on Friday, August 2nd from 1 pm Colombian time.

Women’s semi-finals

• Race 1 – 1:15 pm

• Race 2 – 1:45 pm

• Race 3 – 2:15 pm

Men’s Semi-Finals

• Race 1 – 1:00 pm

• Race 2 – 1:30 pm

• Race 3 – 2:00 pm

The BMX finals will take place on Saturday, August 3. The women’s race will start at 2:35 p.m. (Colombian time) and the men’s race at 2:50 p.m. All rounds of this discipline at the Olympic Games will be broadcast on Caracol TV, Canal RCN and Claro Sports.

