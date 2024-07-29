The center court of Roland Garros, Philippe Chatrier saw Rafael Nadal’s last appearance in a singles match at the Olympic Games. The Balearic tennis player crashed against the Serbian Novak Djokovic, in their 60th meeting, and was eliminated decisively.

According to the criteria of

Rafael Nadal lost against Novak Djokovic, overwhelming almost the entire match, and ended his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic individual tournament surpassed in every sense, by 6-1 and 6-4.

In the most lopsided duel in history between the two, the winner of twenty-four Grand Slams took one hour and 43 minutes to seal his victory and meet in the third round the winner of the clash between the German Dominik Koepfer and the Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Advance…