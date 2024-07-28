Nicolò Martinenghi wins the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It is Italy’s first gold at the Games. The Italian, 24 years old, triumphs in the final with a time of 59”03, thanks to an extraordinary second length. Martinenghi turns after the first 50 meters in 27″34, in the return length he swims in 31″69, recovering from third to first place. Silver medal ex aequo for the British Adam Peaty and for the American Nic Fink, who touch in 59”05. Martinenghi’s feat gives Italy its sixth medal at the Games, the first in the most precious metal.

The champion from Varese is the second Italian swimmer to win the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke after Domenico Fioravanti, gold in Sydney 2000. Martinenghi, bronze in Tokyo 2020, wins two individual medals in two different editions of the Games.

“I was in the right place at the right time”

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,” Martinenghi told Rai Sport. “It will be one of the first silent interviews I’ll do… The weather is not the best, but the result counts: it is about being ready, you have to be in the right place at the right time. I imagine myself on the podium now, I do not sing the anthem not out of indifference but out of superstition. This victory is for my family, my girlfriend, my fans… I don’t know what to say: the Olympic gold is the icing on the cake, it was missing after the European gold and the World gold… During the race I do not deny that I closed my eyes: I was fine, I knew it…”.

After the award ceremony, with the medal around his neck, Martinenghi struggles to understand the feat: “A smile contains all the emotions that words cannot express. It’s beautiful to see so much joy around me, even at home they will be celebrating. It was a difficult year, it’s wonderful to end it with an Olympic gold”, he says. On August 1, Martinenghi turns 25: “It will be a double celebration”.

The other blues

Alberto Razzetti finished fifth in the 400 medley final, swimming in 4’09″38 in a race dominated by Frenchman Leon Marchand.

Thomas Ceccon qualifies for the 100 backstroke final with the second fastest time overall. Benedetta Pilato is in the 100 breaststroke final with the seventh fastest time.