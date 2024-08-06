Paris 2024: Nadia Battocletti’s 5000m bronze missed out: Kenyan Kipyegon disqualified and then readmitted

The women’s 5000 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics awards the gold medal to Beatrice Chebet. The Kenyan triumphed with a time of 14’28″56, crossing the finish line ahead of the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who was then disqualified for having hindered the Ethiopian world record holder Gudaf Tsegay (who finished in eighth place with 14’45″21) and was subsequently readmitted after an appeal. The Dutch Sifan Hassan (14’30″61) rose to second place for a couple of hours and, above all, European champion (and seventh in Tokyo 2020) Nadia Battocletti sees her time rise to third place overall (with the new Italian record of 14’31’64).

Bronze medal sub iudice which was coloured blue before being cancelled. Podium or no podium, twenty-eight years after the one Roberta Brunet conquered in Atlanta 1996, Nadia Battocletti’s performance is worthy of applause and confirms once again the level reached by the 24-year-old Italian middle-distance runner, capable of competing on equal terms with the best athletes in the world.

“We have to wait a bit, for now we’ll keep fourth place with the national record”, Nadia Battocletti had commented on the spot to the microphones of Rai Sport at the end of the 5000 meters of the Paris 2024 Olympics. “I’m really happy with how the race went, I put the injury aside. The dark moments taught me to come back stronger. Thanks to all the Italians who write to me every day. These things make my heart burst with joy.”

So the mystery is resolved by taking the Olympic podium away from the Italian champion, but the great performance of Nadia Battocletti remains.

Paris 2024: Duplantis Gold and New World Record for the Pole Vaulting Alien

Swedish nationality, American citizenship (he was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and lives in the USA), World as a nickname and a real Martian (or extraterrestrial) when he steps on the track: Armand Duplantis wins his second Olympics with a world record at 6.25 meters (he had already won the gold medal at 6.10). He who has already set the world record nine times (at 24 years old). From Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, he is always number one, with the world triumphs in Oregon 2022 and Budapest 2023 completing the phenomenal picture (in June he also won the third gold of his career at the European Championships in Rome).

Armand Duplantis – Photo Lapresse

Just a little effort to overcome the 6.25 barrier: three attempts after making zero errors at 5.70, 5.95, 6.00 and 6.10. Silver went to the American Sam Kendricks (5.95) and bronze to the Greek Emmanouíl Karalís (5.90 like the Filipino Ernst Obiena but with a lower number of errors).