Paris 2024: Nadia Battocletti bronze in the 5000 meters (Kenyan Kipyegon disqualified with appeal)

The women’s 5000 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics awards the gold medal to Beatrice Chebet. The Kenyan triumphed with a time of 14’28″56, crossing the finish line ahead of the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who was later disqualified (for having hindered the Ethiopian world record holder Gudaf Tsegay, who finished in eighth place with 14’45″21). The Dutch Sifan Hassan (14’30″61) therefore rose to second place and, above all, European champion Nadia Battocletti takes third place with a new Italian record of 14’31’64.

Bronze medal that was colored blue, but also… yellow having become sub-judice given Kenya’s appeal for the disqualification of its athlete. Podium or no podium, twenty-eight years after the one in Atlanta 1996 won by Roberta Brunet, Nadia Battocletti’s performance is worthy of applause and confirms once again the level reached by the Italian middle-distance runner, now capable of competing on equal terms with the best athletes in the world.

“We have to wait a bit, for now we’ll keep fourth place with the national record”, Nadia Battocletti’s hot comment to Rai Sport microphones at the end of the 5000 meters of the Paris 2024 Olympics. “I’m really happy with how the race went, I put the injury aside. The dark moments taught me to come back stronger. Thanks to all the Italians who write to me every day. These things make my heart burst with joy.”

Paris 2024: Duplantis Gold and New World Record for the Pole Vaulting Alien

Swedish nationality, American citizenship (he was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, nicknamed and lives in the USA), World as a nickname and a real Martian (or extraterrestrial) when he steps on the track: Armand Duplantis wins his second Olympics with a world record at 6.25 meters (he had already won the gold medal at 6.10). He who has already set the world record nine times (at 24 years old). From Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, he is always number one, with the world triumphs in Oregon 2022 and Budapest 2023 completing the phenomenal picture (in June he also won the third gold of his career at the European Championships in Rome).

Armand Duplantis – Photo Lapresse

Just a little effort to overcome the 6.25 barrier: three attempts after making zero errors at 5.70, 5.95, 6.00 and 6.10. Silver went to the American Sam Kendricks (5.95) and bronze to the Greek Emmanouíl Karalís (5.90 like the Filipino Ernst Obiena but with a lower number of errors).