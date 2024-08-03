Paris 2024: Tennis, Lorenzo Musetti Bronze Medal in Olympic Tennis Singles

Lorenzo Musetti wins the bronze medal in the men’s singles of the tennis tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian, seeded number 11, beat Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, number 13 in the draw, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the third place match. It is the 19th medal of the Italian team at the Games: 6 golds, 8 silvers and 5 bronzes.

Paris 2024: Musetti wins bronze. ‘A dream medal, it was wanted and deserved thanks to teamwork’

“This is a medal that I believe the group won, because behind this bronze there is the daily work of a team that follows me and supports me.” Italian Lorenzo Musetti said this after winning the bronze medal in tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. “Today was a difficult match from all points of view. You can feel the fatigue accumulated this month, but I really wanted this medal and I think I deserved it. All of this is a dream for me, I’m living a very happy moment in my career”.

Paris 2024: Fabbri fifth in the shot put. ‘I wouldn’t have been happy with bronze already. I’m leaving with my head held high’

“It’s a shame about the first null, it made me a bit excited from one point of view because it was 22.80 anyway, but it’s a shame about the null because it would have changed the race from all points of view, but unfortunately I’ve been carrying this technical error around with me for a while now, I do these nobodies here and nothing, I just played a leading role in the Olympics so I’m happy anyway. Obviously with a medal I would have been happier but I leave with my head held high because I did my best. I expected to win or come in second, I wouldn’t have been happy with a bronze already, but it’s okay like this, I did everything, it’s a shame about the rain, the slippery platform, I risked hurting myself, but luckily I’m fine, but it’s okay like this”. the words of Leonardo Fabbri, Italian shot putter, who finished fifth at the Paris Games.

“I gave it my all, I don’t go home and I start crying in my room,” she added. “The rain affected me because the judges didn’t let me clean the dirty platform, it could have had an impact. I love the rain, I love the wet platform because it’s fast and as soon as I saw it was raining I was very happy but then I entered the platform and there were my feet skating luckily I didn’t hurt myself but it ruined my race because I had just done 21.70, I felt a good rhythm, the throw was very low and I thought the throw after would be at least 22.50 but it’s fine anyway, I can’t do anything about it”, continued the Italian shot putter.The judges first removed the 21.70 measure and then gave it back. “Yes, but I don’t know, they messed up with the IT but the race was also too slowit took them ages to measure, we want to do these technological things without the picket, it’s a bit of a mess, but it’s okay, I definitely won’t go to my room and cry in despair but I’m not as happy as I thought I would be when I left the stadium”.

“The stadium is beautiful, crazy, I don’t know how many people there were, I was making a crazy roar, I was a bit unlucky because every time I threw, the hundred meters started, so I couldn’t concentrate very well but I have to improve there, I don’t want to blame anyone”continued Fabbri who then returned to the issue of the platform. “On the platform we asked to stop, I personally asked to wet it to clean it because it was dirty and it was dangerous. In fact Krauser at the last minute didn’t want to throw because it was dangerous. Paolo was good at telling me to tape my shoes, I put the tape on at the last minute to have a bit more grip but before the throw I had felt a bit of a blow to my back and I had lost concentration. So well done to the others, in short the experience is felt because Krauser and Kovacs are 32-35 years old, I’m 27, I just competed in my first Olympics as a protagonist and at this point we go to Los Angeles, and we beat him on his home turf, that’s how we console ourselves. The good thing is that I made someone like Krauser a rival and this is my Olympic gold that I take from Paris.. I was really feeling great, it’s been a week since I’ve done anything but throw over 23, so in the first throw today I showed my form yesterday too, 21.70, controlling the throw so much, but it’s okay. He won the Olympic gold, let’s try to take the world record away from him this year”, concluded Fabbri.

Paris 2024: Athletics, Derkach eighth in triple jump

The triple jump final at the Paris 2024 Games ended in the rain with the Italian Dariya Derkach finishing in eighth place with 14.14completed on her first attempt. Gold went to Dominica’s Thea Lafond with 15.02, silver to Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts with 14.87 and bronze to the United States’ Jasmine Moore with 14.67.

Paris 2024: Athletics, Italy seventh in the 4×400 mixed relay

The Netherlands wins in 3.07.43 in the 4×400 medley relay at the Paris 2024 Games. The United States, who entered with the best time, were mocked, second in 3.07.74 and bronze for Great Britain in 3.08.01. Italy finished seventh in 3.11.84.

Paris 2024: Swimming, Quadarella fourth in 1500, gold for Ledecky

Nothing to be done for Simona Quadarella who had to settle for fourth place in the 800 freestyle with a time of 8’14″55. The Roman champion, who improved her Italian record (8’14″99), did not reach the podium. The gold went to Katie Ledecky with 8’11″04 who dominated the final, as expected, ahead of Ariarne Titmus, silver in 8’12″29 and Paige Madden who snatched the bronze from the Italian in 8’13″00. For the 27-year-old American, it was the ninth Olympic title in her career.