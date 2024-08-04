by Mariacristina Ponti

“Being here, no matter what, is my gold medal.”. Here are the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while the one who, in his own way, says he climbed to the top step of the podium by being there is Ferdinando Mezzelani, one of the most famous Italian photojournalists (PHOTO). On the morning of July 10, 2006, he ended up on the front page of the Gazzetta dello Sport with a photograph that certainly made history: Fabio Cannavaro raising the World Cup to the sky of Berlin.

The accident

By a cursed twist of fate, still on July 10th, but in 2023, his life changed foreverA dramatic accident in Rome, while he was going to work on his motorbike, with his inseparable camera, forced him to amputate his left leg. And yes, it could have been worse: he could have died.. “It’s a gold medal,” he says, “because even though I always believed in it, it wasn’t at all a given that I would be standing. Given what happened, I might not be here and do everything I’ve done in these months.”

Mezzelani prefers not to talk about what happened on his BMW Rt, “because that’s what the courts and lawyers deal with, even if I find it shocking that the bus driver didn’t feel the need to make himself heard”, but he does want to tell one thing. After he fell off his motorbike, in fact, an angel arrived and saved him from certain death, for the first time in a nightmare day: the captain and doctor Francesca Antonini, tightening his leg with a belt, kept him alive before he was taken to the San Camillo hospital for an emergency operation in which, on three other occasions, Mezzelani risked not making it. He is grateful for everything, but also “very bitter because the military didn’t want to reward her (the captain, ed.). They gave her the equivalent of a pat on the back. Do you realize? Death had taken me hostage and she freed me. With professionalism and courage. She should have been rewarded, a gold medal for her too, to set an example. Someone should make themselves heard with those soldiers.”

The nightmare, however, is not over… The photojournalist, in fact, was operated again on October 15 to treat a surgical infection “because the stump would not close”, he recalls. Only a month later he was able to walk again, or rather to take his first steps.

The rebirth

Like the athletes he loves to immortalize, who prepare for the most important competition of their lives with dedication, effort and sacrifice, the 61-year-old Roman has begun a new ordeal made of ill-fitting prostheses, many nightmares and only one big dream: to return to the Olympics. A dream realized thanks to the help of “Daniele and Gianluca from Itop, who were essential with the definitive prosthesis in the last month”, but above all of the many friends he has always surrounded himself with, and also a secret girlfriend, because that’s how he wants to stay, who has not allowed him to give up for a day, because ‘just do it like this’, and everything becomes possible.

“After the accident, thinking about work was fundamental, because when I have a camera in my hand I am happy. In this last year I have thought above all about my defects, and now my photos are more beautiful”, he assures. And the proof is in the shots that come directly from Paris, from this edition of the Olympic Games. Five rings that he also has tattooed on his chest.

“I have to thank above all my friend and head of communications at Coni, Danilo Di Tommaso,” he explains, “who called me in the weeks after and said: ‘Ferdinando, don’t worry, I’ve found the Olympics that’s tailor-made for you. Just think about recovering.’ And so it was.” He’s not the only one to end up in Mezzelani’s thanks, though. Before getting to target shooting and clay shooting, taking photos in the style of the attack on Donald Trump, the photojournalist went through the major events at the Foro Italico, which he got to know thanks to “the many friends at Sport e Salute who trusted me and my agency and who were helpful in recovering and training for Paris 2024.”

The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, for example. “The Olympic Games can give unique emotions and indelible successes, they crystallize the feats of athletes and deliver them to a dimension that goes beyond time – he tells us -. It is nice to celebrate competitive successes and also underline a special five-ring victory, like the one that links the photographer Ferdinando Mezzelani to the greatest sporting event on a global level”.

For the number one in Italian sport, “the exceptionality does not only lie in the long experience gained in many years of appreciated professional activity, but to the ability to get up stronger than before after the terrible accident last year and the consequent amputation of the leg”, and this is because “Ferdinando has made sport a lifestyle, demonstrating to everyone that he knows how to embody the authentic values ​​that characterize it, such as resilience, courage, ability to go beyond obstacles. His is a gold forever that makes everyone proud of the example offered”.

Words that echo those of Marco Mezzaroma, president of Sport e Salute: “Life, like sport, puts you in front of yourself and your limits. It is up to each person’s will to overcome them even when the tests are arduous. Ferdinando, participating with his camera in the 11th Olympics, has overcome his most difficult test”. And also those of Diego Nepi, CEO of Sport e Salute, who instead describes the photojournalist for “his smile, his joy of living, his simply being Ferdy. Here, his presence in Paris is like opening a window on life, making those who at certain times think that the future is no longer there see the future”. Great Mezzelani, gold medal for love of life.