Paris France.- triathlonone of the sports considered for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games program, will be affected due to the levels of pollution What’s in the French capital,.

Heavy rains over the weekend degraded weather conditions. Seine riverso the men’s test, scheduled for this Tuesday, July 30, will be rescheduled.

«After a meeting on water quality, representatives of the world triathlontechnical and medical delegates, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)the City of Paris and the prefecture of the region of France, involved in carrying out water quality tests, the decision has been made to postpone the men’s triathlon event“, the statement says.

World Triathlon Press Release

World Triathlon

Prioritizing the integrity and health of the athletes, the organizing committee decided to suspend the tritalon until conditions improve in Paris.

View of the Eiffel Tower near the Seine River

Twitter The Olympic Games

In this test, two Mexicans will see participation. Crisanto Grajales and Aram Peñaflor will carry the Mexican flag. The first will compete in his quarters Olympic Games and the second will have his first experience in a summer fair.

WHAT WILL BE THE NEW DATE FOR LIN COMPETITION?

The competition is planned to be held Men’s Triathlon for next Wednesday, July 31, at 2:45 am (Mexico time), 1:45 am (Culiacán time).

