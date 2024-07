Thanks to Gedi Visual animation, we relive the thrilling race for the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Italian Nicolò Martinenghi stopped the clock at 59″03, just a few thousandths ahead of the Englishman Adam Peaty (world record holder in the 100-meter breaststroke, 56″88) and the American Nic Fink, tied for silver with a time of 59″05.



00:58