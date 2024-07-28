Paris 2024, Martinenghi gold 100 breaststroke: first triumph for Italy

Italy’s first gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics was brought to us by swimming, thanks to an immense Niccolo’ Martinenghi. The Italian is the new Olympic champion in the 100 breaststroke. ‘Tete’ touched in 59”03 ahead of the British Adam Peaty (59”05) and the American Nic Fink (59”05).

Three years have passed since the bronze in Tokyo and in none of the most important international competitions has Martinenghi stepped off the podium. Two years ago in Budapest he climbed to the top of the world, now he has scaled Olympus. In the waters of the ‘La Defense Arena’ in Paris, the Italian was the author of an exceptional performance with a comeback of a true phenomenon. At the touch after 100 meters, ‘Tete’ as he is nicknamed, was the first of all and left behind two other great champions such as Peaty and Fink. Niccolo’, 24 years old from Varese, standard-bearer of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene, will be remembered for being the first gold medal of the Italian Team at the Paris Games. At the Olympic level, Martinenghi had won two bronze medals, one in Tokyo 2020 and one, again in the Japanese capital, in the 4×100 medley.

Paris 2024: swimming, Razzetti fifth in the 400 medley, gold for Marchand

Alberto Razzetti finished fifth in the 400 medley at the 2024 Paris Games with a time of 4.09.38. Gold went to an impressive Frenchman Leon Marchand in 4.02.95, silver to Japanese Tomoyuki Matsushita in 4.08.62 and bronze to American Carson Foster in 4.08.66.

Paris 2024: Fencing, Volpi KO and Bronze to Canadian Harvey

Not even Alice Volpi managed to bring home a medal, on a bad day for Italian fencing after the disappointments of Arianna Errigo and Martina Favaretto, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals. Volpi, the reigning world champion, lost the bronze medal final in foil, which went to Canadian Eleanor Harvey 15-12. At 12-10, the Italian also asked for medical attention for a physical problem. In the semifinals, she lost to American Lee Kiefer 15-10.

Paris 2024, Errigo almost in tears: “Out due to a refereeing error, huge disappointment”

“The disappointment is very strong, it wasn’t the race I was hoping to do, I started very badly, I was always chasing and I wasn’t lucid in the decisive moments”, says Arianna Errigo after her elimination in the quarterfinals of the foil competition at the Paris Olympics. “I certainly used up a lot of energy, the opening ceremony was very wet, long, but it was beautiful and I would do it 100 thousand more times, because arriving here, as a flag bearer, with my family and as a mother, is still a gift”. The Italian foil fencer who was aiming for gold barely holds back her tears after the 15-14 defeat against the American Lauren Scruggs, with a referee’s verdict contested by the Italian staff: “I can’t hide the fact that this wasn’t the result I wanted. In any case, I’m out due to a referee’s error, the last thrust was mine.”

Paris 2024: Tennis, Musetti advances to next round, Monfils defeated in 2 sets

Lorenzo Musetti flies to the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament on the red clay of Roland Garros (where the challenge between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will take place). The Italian defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils in two sets with a score of 6-1 6-4 in just over an hour and a half of play.

Paris 2024: Boxing, D’Ambrosi’s anger, ‘disastrous verdict on Mouhiidine, Italy robbed’

“Shame on you. Once again Italy has been robbed. We thought that the IOC would protect boxers and avoid the atrocities of the past. Nothing. It’s the same old story. The meeting dominated by Abbes and lost with an unfortunate verdict shows that nothing has changed. This leads me to seriously reflect on my further permanence in this world that I have loved and that I love beyond the miserable positions of power that some yearn for”. These are the words of the president of the Italian Boxing Federation, Flavio D’Ambrosi, in a very harsh statement after the defeat of the Italian Abbes Aziz Mouhiidine, despite a great match, against the Uzbek Lazizbek Mullojonov by 1-4 in the first match of the 92kg men. “Unfortunately, the jackals, even the older ones, will take advantage of this obvious injustice and will also stop the change that boxing was slowly undergoing at a national level. I am the President and I must answer for the failures even when they are not directly attributable to me. I do not know, therefore, if I will run again. I do not know if I will find the strength. In the meantime, I hope that the Italian boxers still competing do not suffer the same outrage as Abbes. With affection for the entire Italian boxing movement”, concludes D’Ambrosi.

Paris 2024: Volleyball, Good Start for the Italians, Dominican Republic Knocked Out in 4 Sets

Julio Velasco’s Italian women’s volleyball team gets off to a good start: Paola Egonu and teammates beat the Dominican Republic in 4 setswith the second seeing a temporary fading of the Italians. Final score 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18. Next match on August 1st against Holland, number 1 seeds of the group, chasing the quarterfinals.

Paris 2024: Velasco, ‘a tough match that will be useful to us, now let’s focus on Holland’

“It will be a match that will be very useful to us, first of all, obviously, for the three points, but then for how it matured, especially after losing that second set after being ahead. The girls could have gotten nervous and lost the thread a bit, but instead they were good at staying focused and putting the match back on the right track.” This was said by the coach of the women’s national volleyball team, Julio Velasco, after the 3-1 victory against the Dominican Republic. I also made some changes and I think this can be a reason for calm for the whole group, knowing that you can count on your teammates is something extremely important. Sometimes it is important to win matches by suffering a little, in this way we have the possibility of creating antibodies”. “For example, we won the VNL by suffering too little and this is not good. The credit goes entirely to the girls, who were good at moving forward despite a few too many mistakes at some stage. Now we must only think about Holland, the tournament must be faced match after match”.

Paris 2024: Shooting, Maldini silver and Monna bronze in 10m pistol

Two more Italian medals at the 2024 Paris Games. A silver and a bronze in shooting 10 meter pistol specialty. With a score of 240.0 Federico Nilo Maldini Chinese Xie Yu placed second behind the gold medalist with 240.9. Third place on the podium with 218.6, for Paul Mona.

Paris 2024: Di Donna, ‘I’m delighted with the two medals, a treasure for the movement’

With his heart still in turmoil, after a heart-attack-inducing final, Roberto Di Donna, today’s coach of the Italian team, turned towards the stands and found himself in front of Yifu Wang, to whom he immediately proposed a photo, the one you see above, to immortalize the moment. Wang is now president of the Chinese federation and vice president of the ISSF, but in the history of shooting and in the memory of athletes he remains the one who fought until the last shot with “Dido” and at the last shot he collapsed sensationally. After 28 years from that unforgettable hardcore final, strange twist of fate, the situation of Atlanta has somehow re-proposed itself in Chateauroux, Italy versus China, and one last shot to decide everything. Unlike what happened to Di Donna, this time the gold is Chinese, but the historic Italian podium pairing only sparks joy, no regrets. And Roberto Di Donna himself, in these difficult moments to describe, seems like the happiest man in the world. “Yes, I am delighted. Two Olympic medals in a final of this level are a treasure for our federation and for the entire movement. We knew we had two athletes capable of competing with anyone, but I didn’t dare to hope so much”. Only apparently imperturbable on his coach’s chair, Roberto Di Donna together with Mauro Badaracchi and the other coaches of the finalists immediately noticed how the two Italians had approached the decisive challenge in the best way, and without hesitation. “As a coach, this is what gave me the most satisfaction, their solidity even in the face of opponents with multiple titles and plenty of experience. Instead, Federico and Paolo managed to command the game right from the start, and this helped them manage the match at their best”. “Then you know – concludes Di Donna – we know this discipline and the difficulty of the last shots, those that inevitably become the heaviest. In that moment, the Chinese Xie had something more than us, but I would say that this does not change the exciting balance of this final by one iota. I am sure that it will be a result capable of giving morale to the whole team, pushing us to give our best also in the other competitions, hoping to be able to experience other emotions like this”.