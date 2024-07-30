Filippo Macchi acquits referees of men’s foil final at Paris 2024 Olympics. The Italian was defeated by Cheung, an athlete from Hong Kong, at the end of a challenge that ended with the last thrust, with a questionable decision by the referee and video judge. Coach Stefano Cerioni lashed out against the referees. The president of the Coni, Giovanni Malagò, stigmatized the decision to entrust the direction of the final to two Asian referees, a Korean and a Taiwanese. Macchi, on Instagram, put an end to the controversy with a long post.

“Where do I start? Well, I don’t even know where to start! I had already prepared the post, the text read: ‘The dream of every child, the goal of every athlete’. And instead? And instead, no, because I’m going home with a beautiful silver medal but that leaves me one lunge away from the famous ‘goal of every athlete'”, says the Italian.

“I’ve heard it all, they robbed you, scandalous refereeing, it’s a disgrace. And yet I have to say that I am a very lucky boy. I am 22 years old, I have a wonderful family, amazing friends and a girlfriend who constantly leaves me speechless. I came in second in the most important race for any athlete who practices sports and precisely because I practice this sport I have learned that the referees’ decisions must be respected, always! I know both referees, I don’t feel like pointing the finger at them and blaming them for my lack of success. also because it would lead to nothing except creating an alibi for me”, he adds.

“What happened belongs to the past, it’s over now, what happens in the future will depend on me! I am a person who always aims for the best, who is never satisfied and precisely because I am never satisfied I was not able to immediately rejoice in the medal I obtained”, he adds.

“Some time ago, a person dear to me, who is also a great champion, told me: ‘A medal is always celebrated!’. And in fact this medal deserves joy and happiness and so let’s get over the disappointment, which is a lot, and enjoy what has been. There will be time to go back to understand the mistakes I made and try to improve even more”, continues the 23-year-old.

“After all, life is made of obstacles, sometimes you overcome them, other times you stumble and fall, but the difference is made by those who have the strength to get up again. Now a very important team competition awaits us and I, with my companions and friends, have a great desire to give our best and surpass ourselves. Support us, we need you Forza Italia, always and in any case!”, he concludes.