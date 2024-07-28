Luis Ramon Garrido began his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Group Stage of Badmintonbut unfortunately he could not round it off with a victory. In his first outing he had a setback when facing his counterpart from Chinese Taipei, Tien Chen Chou.
From La Chapelle Arena, the Mexican succumbed 0-2 to his rival who easily won this first match. The Asian representative started the match winning and remained that way throughout the rest of the competition until he achieved his victory.
He lost the sets by a score of 17-21 and 13-21. This is how the first day of badminton activity in Paris 2024 ended. Now the Mexican will be able to get revenge on July 30 against Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong of China, if he wins he would be very close to making the leap to the next round.
The Mexican Delegation This Sunday there was a large number of participants where the Mexican Archery athletes stood out and achieved the first medal for Mexico. Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz and Ana Paula Vazquez who won the bronze medal.
Graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente with a degree in Communication Sciences. My path in journalism began in August 2019 on the debate.com.mx portal as a Web Reporter in the sports section where I am in charge of keeping readers informed of the best of national and international sports. I also cover Liga MX matches through the portal with the details of each one of them. I am passionate about sports communication, which is where the most emotions can be found. I was also a correspondent for the digital media Zona Brava MX based in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. With them I had direct contact with the Liga de Ascenso MX through the professional team Dorados de Sinaloa. I also have experience in the communications area of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa where I collaborated with the creation of content for the social networks of the same entity. Currently I am preparing myself more thoroughly in the sports world, I also have experience in broadcasting thanks to projects taught in my university development.
