Luis Ramon Garrido began his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Group Stage of Badmintonbut unfortunately he could not round it off with a victory. In his first outing he had a setback when facing his counterpart from Chinese Taipei, Tien Chen Chou.

From La Chapelle Arena, the Mexican succumbed 0-2 to his rival who easily won this first match. The Asian representative started the match winning and remained that way throughout the rest of the competition until he achieved his victory.

He lost the sets by a score of 17-21 and 13-21. This is how the first day of badminton activity in Paris 2024 ended. Now the Mexican will be able to get revenge on July 30 against Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong of China, if he wins he would be very close to making the leap to the next round.

The Mexican Delegation This Sunday there was a large number of participants where the Mexican Archery athletes stood out and achieved the first medal for Mexico. Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz and Ana Paula Vazquez who won the bronze medal.