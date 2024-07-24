ANDThe scandal at the Olympic Games marked an unusual event on the first day of competition in Paris 2024. Argentina and Morocco made their debut in a match in which Mascherano’s team did not show much of a level.

The game was marked by several scandals: the invasion of the pitch by Moroccan fans, the sabotage of the Argentine anthem, the fifteen minutes of added time in the second half, the flares thrown at the players at the ‘end of the match’ and, finally, the restart an hour and a half later to disallow a goal by the Albiceleste.

Messi’s reaction

The incident generated various reactions from all the actors involved, sports journalists and fans of the Argentine National Team. What happened at the Olympics is unprecedented and has triggered anger among Argentines.

The ’10’ of the national team, Lionel Messi, is not present at the tournament but follows the broadcasts because of what he revealed on his Instagram after the scandal. In his stories on the social network, the player described the incident as ‘unusual’ and did not express any further opinions on the matter.

Lionel Messi on Instagram Photo:Lionel Messi on Instagram

The game had been suspended due to interference from the Moroccan fans and the danger posed to the safety of the players by some firecrackers thrown. However, entities such as the AFA and the Olympic Games calendar itself had declared the match to be a draw.