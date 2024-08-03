Der in Schwaben aufgewachsene und in Texas lebende Athlet verlor seine Führung mit einem schwachen Speerwurf. 139 Punkte Vorsprung waren perdu, als U23-Europameister Markus Rooth aus Norwegen 66,87 Meter weit warf, der Kraftprotz Neugebauer den 800 Gramm schweren Speer aber nur auf 56,64 Meter brachte. Mit 16 Punkten Rückstand ging Neugebauer als Zweiter der Gesamtwertung in den von allen Zehnkämpfern, ganz besonders aber von ihm gefürchteten 1500-Meter-Lauf zum Abschluss.

The surprise winner: Markus Rooth EPA

Neugebauer was mathematically two and a half seconds behind Rooth when the decathletes took to the track at the end of the third day of athletics competition. The Norwegian increased his lead to more than seven and a half with a run of 4:39.56 minutes. Neugebauer was happy to finish in 16th place after 4:44.67 minutes. Niklas Kaul came first in 4:15.00 minutes and improved to a conciliatory finish in eighth place.

First German decathlon medal since Busemann

Neugebauer, a 24-year-old cosmopolitan born in Görlitz with a Saxon mother and a father from Cameroon, is the first winner of an Olympic medal in the decathlon since Frank Busemann in Atlanta in 1996. He also won the silver medal. In the Stade de France, which was sold out again with 70,000 spectators, Neugebauer scored a total of 8748 points, well below the German record, which he had raised to 8961 points in June. Rooth achieved 8796 points, and Lindon Victor from the Caribbean island of Grenada came third with 8711.

“After the pole vault, you know roughly where you stand,” Neugebauer predicted after the five disciplines of the first day, as he left the Stade de France in first place. The key was to stay normal and cool: “Just do your thing.” And definitely not to waste the limited time for physiotherapy, eating and sleeping, like he did a year ago in Budapest, talking to journalists and taking selfies with fans. Neugebauer stuck to his advice.

And unlike at the World Championships, the 24-year-old best of the year and favorite of the competition did not spoil the start of the second day in Paris, the 110 meter hurdles. In 14.51 seconds he only came fifteenth, but that did not spoil anything and, above all, he himself was not unsettled. With a discus throw of 53.33 meters he regained the lead in the next discipline, which he had lost to the Canadian Olympic champion Damian Warner (13.62 seconds in the hurdles sprint, 48.68 meters with the discus). But he did not seem to have had enough sleep.

Neugebauer failed to gain a cushion of points for the final in what was probably his strongest discipline. Television images showed his American coach Jim Garham visibly cursing when Neugebauer exceeded 40 metres in his third attempt at the discus throw.

The pole vault saw a reshuffle. Neugebauer maintained his lead with a jump of five meters, but was 30 centimeters behind his personal best. Warner failed three times at the entry height of 4.60 meters, fell hopelessly behind and gave up. Surprisingly, Rooth jumped into second place with a jump of 5.30 meters, just 139 points behind.

Niklas Kaul, World Champion of Doha 2019 and European Champion of Munich 2022, experienced a disappointing competition. The 26-year-old summed up his first day of competition as “shit”: “That’s a very short and very accurate summary. I hope that I can somehow get myself a little bit excited again in the individual disciplines.”