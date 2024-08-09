Imane Khelif wins gold medal in boxing, 66 kg category, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old Algerian boxer, one of the most talked-about figures of the Games, beats Chinese Yang Liu in the final. Khelif wins the match on the basis of a unanimous verdict: the 5 judges award her success in all 3 rounds.

In the first round, the African athlete lands 2 clean shots that are enough to get the score of 10-9. Same script in the second round: same score in favor of Khelif, who does not allow Yang Liu to land effective attacks. The Algerian boxer, thanks to her long levers, manages the exchanges and in the third round, aware of having the victory within reach, can disengage with ease. Another 10-9, unanimous verdict and gold medal.

Khelif rose to prominence, against her will, for her admission to the women’s Olympic competition after being excluded from the 2023 World Championships for failing an unspecified gender test, as claimed by the International Boxing Association, an organization not recognized by the IOC. In the first round, Khelif was supposed to face the Italian Angela Carini who however withdrew after 45 seconds: “It hurt me”, the words of the Italian boxer after the first 2 punches received. Carini’s withdrawal triggered further controversy that inflamed social media for days, with plenty of statements from politicians in Italy.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reiterated that “Khelif is a woman: this is not a question of inclusion, which has never played a role in all this, this is a question of justice: women must be able to take part in women’s competitions.”