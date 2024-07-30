Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/29/2024 – 22:01

Brazilian Juliana Viana made history this Monday (29) at the Arena La Chapelle, by securing Brazil’s first victory in women’s badminton at an edition of the Olympic Games. The 19-year-old from Piauí defeated Lo Sin Yan Happy, from Hong Kong, by 2 sets to 0 (21/19 and 21/14).

“I’m still in shock. I think it will sink in when I’ve cooled down a bit more. I’m very excited, very happy to have made history, to represent my country. Ever since I was little, my dream was to represent Brazil internationally, especially at the biggest sporting event, the Olympic Games,” said the young athlete.

However, Juliana still has no confirmed presence in the next stage of the badminton tournament, as she was defeated in her first match in the Olympic women’s badminton tournament by Thai Supanida Katethong by 2 sets to 0 (21/16 and 21/19).

To find out if she will remain alive in the competition, the athlete from Piauí is waiting for the confrontation between the athlete from Hong Kong and the one from Thailand, which will take place next Tuesday (30).