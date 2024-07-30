Paris 2024, Jasmine Paolini and Italian tennis KO: without Sinner, clinging to Musetti (and the women’s doubles)

Jasmine Paolini is out of the women’s singles at the Games. Bad news for Italian tennis is coming from Paris. In fact, even before the Olympics started, they had started to cast threatening clouds against our movement, given the forfait – due to throat plaques with fever – by Sinner (Jannik is fortunately on the mend and headed to Canada where he will have to defend the Masters 1000 title he won a year ago.) And without the world number one it was clear that the road to Olympic medals would suddenly become uphill.

The hopes of getting on the podium were therefore concentrated on Jasmine Paolini, number 5 in the WTA ranking and finalist at both Roland Garros (on whose courts the 2024 Paris Olympics will be played) and Wimbledon. But the two virtual ‘silvers’ in the Slams did not translate into a medal at the Games. The Italian champion in fact came out, a bit surprisingly (perhaps tired after an exhilarating spring-summer but which inevitably will have sapped her energy)in the round of 16 losing in 3 sets against the Slovakian Anna Schmiedlovaworld no. 67, with a score of 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 after 2 hours and 29 minutes of play.

Paris 2024, Paolini and the Bolelli-Vavassori men’s doubles: medal dreams gone

A disappointment that adds to that felt by Italian tennis fans for the elimination in the first round of the men’s doubles Bolelli-Vavassori on which dreams of glory were founded (the two Italians had arrived in Paris as the first seed) beaten by the Spaniards Pablo Carreno-Busta and Marcell Granollers in three sets: 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7 in one hour and 57′ of play. Darderi/Musetti also out against the Chileans Jarry/Tabilo (6-3 6-7 10-5). Said about Andrea Vavassori’s singles eliminations (who replaced Jannik Sinner) in the second round against the strong Norwegian Casper Ruud (twice finalist at Roland Garros, where this year he reached the semi-finals) and Matteo Arnaldi in the round of 16 in the match with Alexandre Muller (in two sets 7/6, 6/4), Italy still clings to two medal dreams.

Paris 2024, Lorenzo Musetti and the (difficult) dream of an Olympic medal

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles, formed by the super couple Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani and then in the singles Lorenzo Musetti will try to keep the Italians’ dreams of glory high.. After beating the home idol Gael Monfils in two sets (a success that is worth double if we consider that a few hours earlier he had played the final in Umag, lost in the tie break of the third set), the 22-year-old from Carrara also got rid of the dangerous Argentine number 37 in the world, Mariano Navone (7/6, 6/3).

But now things get complicated. The Italian champion will have an already complicated eighth final: his opponent will be Taylor Fritz (seeded number 7) who he defeated in Monte Carlo and recently in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, but after a 5-set battle on the London grass. And what’s more, if he wins, in the next round he would probably have one of the most dangerous tennis players of the tournament: the German Alexander Zverev..

In a part of the draw that sees Novak Djokovic as a probable semifinalist (on the other side there is Carlos Alcaraz). Lorenzo Musetti has shown great growth and excellent form in recent weeks, he has never lacked talent, but the road to the medal in Paris 2024 promises to be anything but simple…