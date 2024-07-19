The Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) made a drastic decision just a few days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesthis was leaving his captain, Shoko Miyata out of the fair after that was discovered smoking which violated the team’s rules of conduct.

The news was released just a few hours ago where the JGA announced that the 19-year-old athlete did not comply with the internal rules of the team and therefore it was decided that she would not be part of the Japanese Delegation for Paris 2024, and he was no longer present at training since Thursday.

According to reports, the legal age to start smoking in Japan is 20, but the 19-year-old gymnast is not yet legal. In addition to being seen smoking, she was also reported to be drinking some alcohol, which is also a violation.

Shoko Miyata will not be in Paris 2024 | Photo: AFP

Currently the JGA is currently conducting research to determine the next steps. Miyata, despite her age, is already considered one of the most complete athletes in Japan to fight for top positions, not for nothing was she the captain of the Gymnastics Team of her country.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on July 24 with the first football activities, but the official inauguration will take place on July 26.