Marcell Jacobs and Chituru Ali in the semifinals in the 100 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In today’s heats, Saturday 3 August, the two Italians achieved qualification. Jacobs, Olympic champion in Tokyo, ran 10”05, finishing in second place in the sixth heat with an unenthusiastic performance: the Italian struggled in the first part of the race with a not very fluid action, but with power he conquered second place.

“I didn’t like myself at all, the sensations weren’t great. I was heavy in the first part of the race, but the goal was to qualify for the semifinals. Tomorrow is another day, when you qualify it’s always good,” Jacobs told Rai. “I’d be lying if I said I’m here just to be present. I’m here to defend the title, tomorrow I’ll try to give something to myself and to those who support me.”

Ali finished second in his heat in 10.12 seconds behind Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala (10.08 seconds). American Noah Lyles, one of their favorites, finished second in his heat in 10.04 seconds behind Britain’s Louie Hinchliffe in 9.98 seconds.