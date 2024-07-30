A gold, a silver, a bronze. Three medals for Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympics in a couple of hours: three medals for history. The Italian day at the Games ends with a special hat-trick in fencing, gymnastics and swimming. The Italian medal tally reaches double figures with a total of 3 golds, 4 silvers and 4 bronzes.

Golden Fencing with Women’s Sword

July 30th is finally over with the most precious metal given by fencing. After the bronze of Gigi Samele and the silver of Filippo Macchi, between recriminations and regrets, here is the sharp from the platform with the feat of the blue swords.

The final against the hosts France, supported by the demonic cheering of 8000 spectators, is an interminable arm wrestling: the quartet formed by Giulia Rizzi, Mara Navarria, Rossella Fiamingo and Alberta Santuccio triumphs in the extra thrust. It is a triumph, with the first gold for women’s epee in the history of the Games and with the 50th triumph of fencing on the five-ring platform.

Silver gymnastics, podium after almost a century

The date of July 30 will remain engraved also for the Italian gymnastics. Alice D’Amato, Manila Esposito, Angela Andreoli, Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa win the silver medal behind the United States of the alien Simone Biles. Italy’s masterpiece is worth a return to the podium 96 years after the exploit of 1928.

Bronze Paltrinieri, swimming has its own legend

From swimming, comes the very heavy bronze of Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 800 meters. At 29 years old, after half his life spent in the pool and in the sea competing against the best, Greg pulls out yet another rabbit from a bottomless hat. For a portion of the race, with just over a length to go, he also cradles the dream of gold. Then he suffers the comeback of Daniel Wiffen and Bobby Finke, but he holds on tightly to the third step of the podium which is worth as much as a victory. While waiting to compete in the 1500m freestyle and the 10km open water, Paltrinieri becomes the first Italian swimmer ever to reach the podium in three consecutive Olympics with 4 medals: one gold, one silver and two bronzes. So far.