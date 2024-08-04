Italy wins silver medal in men’s foil at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italians Tommaso Marini, Filippo Macchi, Guillaume Bianchi and Alessio Foconi were defeated by Japan, which won 45-36. The last fencing competition brought the 22nd medal for the Italian team at the Games: 7 golds, 10 silvers and 5 bronzes.

The final

Marini opens against Takahiro Shikine, who closes the first set with a 5-3. Bianchi closes the gap in the second round (7-7) before Kazuki Iimura brings Japan back to +3 (10-7). It is Macchi, in the third round, who tries to close the gap against Kyosuke Matsuyama. The Tuscan scores a 7-5 set and brings the Azzurri back in the slipstream (14-15). Bianchi finds the equalizer against Shikine (18-18) and then takes off with a 6-3 set that gives Italy a 2-point advantage (20-18).

Marini and Matsuyama give life to a balanced duel (5-5) that does not change the situation (25-23). ​​Macchi’s empty passage weighs heavily, as he takes a heavy 3-7 against Iimura: Japan returns to lead by 30-28. Bianchi goes on the platform against Matsuyama and after having conceded a thrust he hurts his right wrist. The Italian continues and recovers a ‘blow’ (34-35). In the penultimate round, here are the substitutes: Foconi finds himself in front of Yudai Nagano, who shows up with a very heavy 5-0 and allows the Japanese to fly towards the gold with the partial of 40-34. Iimura has to manage a large advantage in the last assault against Marini and closes with ease: 45-36.