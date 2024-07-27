Three medals for Italy, only gold missing on the first day of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Italian team wins a silver with Filippo Ganna in the individual time trial and two bronzes with Luigi Samele in the sabre and with the men’s 4×100 freestyle in the pool. Glass half full, the ice is broken, albeit with some regrets.

Ganna, silver and regrets

The Italian medal table lights up with the performance of Ganna, who finishes in second place behind the Belgian alien Remco Evenepoel. The blue, on the slippery and treacherous asphalt due to the rain, experiences two different races in the 32 km: he struggles in the first part of the route, with more technical characteristics, and takes off in the second phase.

He gains on everyone, even on Evenepoel: he secures the silver, despite a dangerous skid that sends him towards the barriers, and takes second place. “It’s a heavy medal but not as much as gold. It eats me up”, he summarizes at the end of the effort, when he receives the embrace of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Bronze for the eternal Samele

The Italian Saturday continues with the bronze that comes from the fencing platform. In the men’s sabre, the tricolor climbs onto the podium with the veteran Luigi Samele, 37 years old and with a very long career behind him. The blue, in the final for third place, tames the Egyptian Ziad Elsissy by 15-12 in a balanced challenge won with talent and determination.

Samele gets back on his feet after the shock defeat in the semifinal against Sanguk Oh. The Italian athlete starts well, runs away 3-0 but then fades: the Asian is a machine, scores a break of 11-1 and closes 15-4. Samele recovers energy and confidence for the consolation final: the bronze arrives, applause, second consecutive individual medal for the Foggia native at the Olympics. “I hugged President Mattarella, there was a special fan in the stands. I saw him, I thought ‘I’m going to die’… It’s a medal that I can’t explain, an incredible emotion”, Samele tells Rai. “I won 2 Olympic medals in 2 consecutive editions, I would never have believed it when I was little. You always have to believe”.

Swimming doesn’t fail

Closing the evening, from swimming here is the exploit of the men’s 4×100 freestyle who confirms his position on the podium after the silver medal in Tokyo 2020. The quartet formed by Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Paolo Conte Bonin and Manuel Frigo closes in 3’10”70. The USA triumphs in 3’09”29, ahead of Australia in second place in 3’10”35. Italy’s race, after the initial fraction by Miressi, takes off with Ceccon who brings the Azzurri into the podium zone, up to second place. Conte Bonin holds up to the comeback of Australia and China, allowing Frigo to close with an excellent fraction, crowned with the conquest of an extraordinary bronze.