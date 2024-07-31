Paris 2024: Musetti knocks out Taylor Fritz. ‘A victory that confirms my leap in quality’. Now the obstacle is very hard: Alexander Zverev

“This victory confirms the good moment I’m experiencing and the leap in quality I’ve made. Before I had many ups and downs, now only ups, but I’d like to think that the bass is forgotten, but let’s go slowly”, explains the Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti, after the victory over the American Taylor Fritz (number 13 in the ATP world ranking) in the round of 16 of the tennis singles tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics (after the finals at Queen’s-Umag and the beautiful semi-final at Wimbledon). “Of course, the more I win, the more awareness I gain, even in managing the difficult moments that inevitably arise in a match.” The 22-year-old champion born in Carrara easily defeated Fritz with a score of 6-4 7-5 in less than an hour and a half of play. It is the third success this year for Musetti – number 16 in the world – against the American after the one in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after a very tough match that ended in the fifth set (3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1) and on the clay of Monte Carlo in the first round (6/4, 6/4). On the road to the medal, however, the Italian tennis player has one of the most difficult obstacles, the German Alexander Zverev who beat the Australian Alexei Popyrin in two sets (7/5, 6/3). The possible semifinal would be even tougher, probably against Novak Djokovic.



Paris 2024: clay shooting, silver medal for Silvana Stanco in trap. Historic gold for Guatemala with Ruano Oliva

Silvana Stanco won silver in the Olympic trap shooting event in Paris 2024, after the disappointment of fifth place in Tokyo 2020. Historic gold for Guatemala with the infallible Adriana Ruano Oliva, a former gymnast who converted to clay pigeon shooting after an injury, Olympic record with 45 broken clays. The 31-year-old, born in Switzerland but raised in the Avellino area, closed with a score of 40/50. Bronze for the Australian Penny Smith (32/40).

Italy climbs to 13 podiums at Paris 2024 (3 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze) and arrives with its 16th medal in the Olympic trench: 14 for the men, 2 for the women (before today only Jessica Rossi who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics).

Paris 2024: rowing, Italy silver in the 4-man sculls with Luca Chiumento, Luca Rambaldi, Andrea Panizza and Giacomo Gentili. Malagò: “Exciting”

The twelfth Italian medal at the 2024 Paris Games comes from rowing. Italy with the quadruple sculls is preceded only by the Dutch crew (who created a gap with almost a one-boat advantage) and won the silver after a tight head-to-head that saw the Italian boat catch up with the Polish boat and arrive in front with a 19 hundredths advantage.

“They were simply wonderful, they made me emotional. An incredible race, a final rush that gave me unique emotions.. These four guys have done something incredible, because they managed to hold their own against an immense Holland until the end, leaving Poland behind, who are certainly not the last to arrive. What do you want me to say: I am happy for Peppe Abbagnale, for Francesco Cattaneo and his staff, but above all for these guys who had a bitter taste in Tokyo, but who in the last three years have prepared a formidable boat and today it was evident”, the words of the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, as reported by the federation of rowing, present at the Vaires-sur-Marne nautical stadium for the silver in rowing with the quadruple sculls. “Two thousand meters of fairytale, beautiful to die for. They never gave up an inch, this silver for them and for the sport of rowing, is worth a gold”.