Paris 2024, Giuffrida hit in judo. Malagò (CONI): “Semi-final and final refereeing makes you think”

“Honestly, to say that it makes you think is an understatement.” Thus the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagó, he commented to Ansa on the refereeing of the semi-final and final of judo in Paris, both lost by Odette Giuffrida, on a day in which the Italian team also discusses the boxer Mouhiidine and the foil fencer Errigo are causing discussion. “I saw the semi-final and final for the bronze with president Falcone and the general secretary Benucci, competent and balanced people” added Malagò. “The thing that surprised us is that the same referee from the semi-final lost by Giuffrida sent him back to the final: I think this speaks for itself.”



Paris 2024: Judo, Three More Penalties for Giuffrida and Bronze Misses Out

Odette Giuffrida also missed out on bronze. After the defeat by penalties against the Kosovar Distria Krasniqi, the Italian was penalized again, with a carbon copy action (three shido) of the one in the semifinal. The bronze goes to the Brazilian Larissa Pimenta.

Paris 2024: Boxing, Mouhiidine out in the round of 16, Mesiano advances

Disappointment for Italian boxing. Abbes Aziz Mouhiidine, despite a great match, lost in the round of 16 of the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament against Uzbek Lazizbek Mullojonov 1-4 in the 92kg men’s category. Positive debut for Alessia Mesiano who in the 60kg women’s category advances by winning against Turkish Gizem Ozer. Giordana Sorrentino also ends up knocked out by Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay in the -50kg category.

Paris 2024: Boxing, D’Ambrosi’s anger, ‘disastrous verdict on Mouhiidine, Italy robbed’

“Shame on you. Once again Italy has been robbed. We thought that the IOC would protect boxers and avoid the atrocities of the past. Nothing. It’s the same old story. The meeting dominated by Abbes and lost with an unfortunate verdict shows that nothing has changed. This leads me to seriously reflect on my further permanence in this world that I have loved and that I love beyond the miserable positions of power that some yearn for”. These are the words of the president of the Italian Boxing Federation, Flavio D’Ambrosi, in a very harsh statement after the defeat of the Italian Abbes Aziz Mouhiidine, despite a great match, against the Uzbek Lazizbek Mullojonov by 1-4 in the first match of the 92kg men. “Unfortunately, the jackals, even the older ones, will take advantage of this obvious injustice and will also stop the change that boxing was slowly undergoing at a national level. I am the President and I must answer for the failures even when they are not directly attributable to me. I do not know, therefore, if I will run again. I do not know if I will find the strength. In the meantime, I hope that the Italian boxers still competing do not suffer the same outrage as Abbes. With affection for the entire Italian boxing movement”, concludes D’Ambrosi.

Paris 2024, Errigo almost in tears: “Out due to a refereeing error, huge disappointment”

“The disappointment is huge, it wasn’t the race I was hoping to do, I started badly, I was always chasing and I wasn’t lucid in the decisive moments”, says Arianna Errigo after her elimination in the quarter-finals of the foil competition at the Paris Olympics. “I definitely used up a lot of energy, the opening ceremony was very wet, long, but it was beautiful and I would do it 100 thousand more times, because arriving here, as a flag bearer, with my family and as a mother, is still a gift”. The Italian foil fencer who was aiming for gold barely holds back her tears after the 15-14 defeat against the American Lauren Scruggs, with a referee’s verdict contested by the Italian staff: “I can’t hide the fact that this wasn’t the result I wanted. In any case, I’m out due to a refereeing error, the last thrust was mine.”

Paris 2024: Errigo moved, ‘I’m Arianna even without this medal’

“What more can you ask for? I don’t even know what to expect. Now I get emotional but I’m not actually sad, I don’t want to be. I’m 36, I have a beautiful family and I’m still competitive. The Olympics are a thing in themselves and even before this race I said to myself: I am Arianna with or without a medal, even if I’ll never have one. I wouldn’t have been a better athlete and a better person and that’s enough for me”, the words of the Italian flag bearer Arianna Errigo, moved and almost in tears after her elimination in the quarter-finals of the foil competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.