Paris 2024 Olympics, Italy chasing medal record

Paris Olympics underway. Two weeks of fire begin for world sport, from July 27th the hunt for the podiums begins (with sweet dreams) and it will be a breathtaking race until Sunday 11 August 2024 when the French Games will ideally pass the baton to Los Angeles 2028.



Olympics, from Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024 in the name of Marcel Jacobs and Gimbo Tamberi

In the meantime, 1041 medals will be awarded for 329 Olympic titles. It goes without saying that Italy – with its 402 athletes at the start – dreams big, despite the Jannik Sinner’s forfeit (and… what a shame not to be able to field Matteo Berrettini), after the 10 triumphs (with 10 silvers and 20 bronzes) of Tokyo 2020 – still in the eyes the legendary deeds of Marcel Jacobs in the 100 and with the 4×100 relay (together with Patta-Desalu and Tortu) in addition to the flight of Gimbo Tamberi in the high jump – which earned them tenth place in the medal table (with great bad luck, we won more than Germany, France and the Netherlands: same golds, fewer silvers and a ‘Avalanche‘ of more bronzes).

Paris 2024 Olympics, Italy medals: dream of (at least) 11 golds

TO this round the hope is to do even better and, the algorithm calculations give a potential seventh place to the blue hearts with 11 golds in total (read here to whom). The objective of the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, is declared: do better than 3 years ago and reach (at least) 41 medals overall. The scholars of the rankings in the various disciplines are even more optimistic and bring Italy to 45-47.

But what do the bookmakers think? Their ‘sentence’ declares 46 blue joys paying this prediction at 1.57 (that is, you bet 1 euro and you win ‘Alone‘ 1.57), while winning 48 or more medals is quoted at 1.97 (according to the news agency ‘Agimeg’).

Getting on the podium is nice and important, but, in terms of the medal ranking, gold has a specific weight that is decisive. and, brokers are also optimistic on this front: winning 11 golds is paid with low odds (1.57) and even reaching 13 or more (remembering the historic record of 14 in Los Angeles 1984) does not seem like a pipe dream: the stakes are 2.25 (again according to Agimeg).

All things considered, here are the predictions for Italian medals at the Paris Olympics in various sports.

Paris Olympics 2024 medals for Italy? Filippo Ganna-Elisa Longo Borghini in cycling

First weekend of racing and Filippo Ganna takes to the streets in the individual time trial where he appears as the second favourite behind Joshua Tarling in a race that will not see the winner of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia Tadej Pogacar at the start. Great hopes also for a champion of the caliber of Elisa Longo Borghini both in the time trial and in the road race (where Elisa Balsamo should also be kept an eye on). From the road to the track, the women’s and men’s team pursuit can make you dream.

Paris 2024 Olympics medals for Italy? Thomas Ceccon and Simona Quadarella lead the Italian swimming team

The spearhead of Italian swimming is definitely Thomas Ceccon in the 100 backstroke: Ryan Murphy is the favorite in the predictions for the race, but the 23-year-old from Veneto is right behind and the dream is that the Olympic pools can be colored gold for him. Medal dreams also for Benedetta Pilato (100 breaststroke), Alberto Razzetti (200 and 400 medley, 200 butterfly) and Nicolò Martinenghi (100 breaststroke).

In the women’s 1500m freestyle, it seems unthinkable that Katie Ledecky could lose, to Simona Quadarella who has legitimate hopes of a podium finish. Gregory Paltrinieri he dreams of a new feat on the men’s front (1500 and 800) even if he has 2-3 athletes favored over him. But Greg can make us dream, together with Domenico Acerenza in the bottom (10 kilometers). And among the women Ginevra Taddeucci-Giulia Gabbrielleschi are outsiders to keep an eye on. When returning to the pool, be careful of possible surprises: from Alessandro Miressi (100 sl) to Margherita Panziera (200 backstroke), passing through the 4×100 mixed men And Sarah Franceschi (400 medley).

Ps. On this topic, Federica Pellegrini’s opinion is a must. The Divine, at her first Olympics as a spectator (but present on the field as a member of the IOC), has laid out the cards for Italian swimming. “Cecconi We are waiting for him for the gold, it is his goal and it will be ours too. Martinenghi if he plays it, also because the frog’s latest performances have not been stratospheric. Square she is a medalist in both the 800 and 1500. Pilato: it depends a lot on her, she did an incredible Settecolli and can challenge all the others on equal terms, there are no great times in the women’s breaststroke in the last year – Federica Pellegrini’s words to Repubblica – All the men’s relay teams can do important things, I expect progress from the women. Sarah Curtis she did a scary 50 freestyle, it’s a strange race that many can make mistakes and it’s open, except Sjoestroem there is no one superior to the others. In the middle distance I see Wiffen in front, but behind there is space: Paltrinieri he found confidence by winning in the bottom. And when there is a fight to be had, we are always ready.”

Paris Olympics 2024 medals for Italy? Alice Volpi and Arianna Errigo on the wings of women’s foil

A hotbed of triumphs since the dawn of time (in the name of Edoardo Mangiarotti, 13 medals from Berlin ’36 to the Gioghi di Roma in 1960), Italian fencing arrives in Paris with great ambitions especially in the specialty that is historically the main one for us: the women’s foil can serenely be dyed gold both in the team and individual competition, led by the favourites Alice Volpi and Arianna Errigo (but we want to forget Martina Favaretto?). Similar music is played by the champions of the Men’s foil with Tommaso Marini, Filippo Macchi and the Italian national team. And again. The men’s team sword sees Italy of Davide Veroli in the forecasts behind only France, while the women – with Rossella Fiammingo, Giulia Rizzi and Alberta Santuccio – are favourites for the title.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s medals? Jasmine Paolini leads the Italian team without Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal takes away chances for Italian tennis, who still hopes for a new exploit from the crystalline talent of Lorenzo Musetti in singles (brilliant semi-finalist at Wimbledon and in a state of grace) as well as from world number 5, Jasmine Paulini (final at Roland Garros and Wimbeldon) both in the title individual than in doubles with Sarah Errani. Also be careful of the male couple formed by Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Paris Olympics 2024 medals for Italy? The Azzurri fly with Tamberi and Jacobs dreams of a medal

Gianmarco ‘Gimbo’ Tamberi is the dream man for Italian athletics: he who has won everything, the Olympics (in Tokyo, tied with Barshim), the World Championships and the European Championships (three times), dreams of a historic double at the Games. Three years ago, Marcel Jacobs made the whole of Italy go crazy with joy. Repeating that will be very difficult in a 100 meters with 6-7 podium athletes and a phenomenon like Noah Lyles super favourite (the world champion did 9.81 in Paris less than a week ago): but you can bet on it, Marcel will do everything to get an individual medal and lead the 4×100 (reigning champion) to a new feat that places it among the top 3 teams in the world.

But Italian athletics – fresh from the triumphant European Championships in Rome – He also has other aces and jokers to play on the Olympic table. From gear with Max Stano (20 km), Antonella Palmisano (20 km), Valentina Trapletti and the mixed pairs relayto Leonardo Fabbri who fears no one in the shot put, passing through the two young talents of the long jump Mattia Furlani-Larissa Iapichino And Lorenzo Simonelli (110 hurdles). Medal or no medal? Great expectations also for the 400 hurdles Alexander Sibilio (euro-silver beating Fabrizio Mori’s record), the double challenge of the European champion Nadia Battocletti (5000 and 10000 meters) and the triple jump of Andy Diaz.

Paris Olympics 2024 medals for Italy? Volleyball and water polo to make us forget the disappointments of football and basketball

Italian football failed again to qualify for the Olympics, basketball after the excellent quarter-finals in Tokyo this time he failed to gain the pass (defeat against Lithuania in the pre-Olympic). Team sports cling to volleyball: the men are well worth the medal (in a competition that sees Poland as the first favourite) and who knows, maybe they will manage to break that Olympic taboo (never winners despite having shown up in the past with strong and sometimes even very strong teams). Paola Egonu and Julio Velasco look to the Olympic challenge of women’s volleyball with ambitions of victory. The water polo? The Seven Bello among the favorite teams, the Setterosa among the outsiders.

Paris 2024 Olympics, how many medal cards for Italy

But there are many disciplines where Italy can strike. From the boxing with Irma Testa (without forgetting Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine), passing through boating (lightweight men’s double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, senior men’s double sculls, senior quadruple sculls) and to gymnastics teams (with particular attention to Sofia Raffaeli). And how can we forget the judo led by Assunta Scutto, Odette Giuffrida, Alice Bellandi (-78 kg), Manuel Lombardo (-73 kg) and Christian Parlati? Or clay pigeon shooting and target shooting, archery, diving and sailing…

There are dozens of stories of Italian athletes – expected and not – that (also) this Olympics will tell to Italian fans.

