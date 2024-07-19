AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/19/2024 – 13:07

The global cyber blackout affecting numerous companies around the world this Friday (19) interrupted “the IT operations” of Paris-2024 for a few hours, admitted the organizing committee of the sporting event (COG), which hours later reported that its activities had been resumed “with normality”.

“Paris 2024 has been informed of global technical issues affecting Microsoft software. These issues are disrupting Paris 2024 IT operations,” the OCOG initially said in a statement, a week before the Games’ opening ceremony (July 26-August 11).

Accreditation systems were affected, preventing some people from collecting their passes, a source at the organising committee told AFP.

In a new statement, the OCOG said normality had returned.

“The accreditation centers were able to resume their operations” and the uniform distribution center “reopened its doors,” he assured.

The cyber blackout could also affect the arrival of athletes, whose flights were canceled because for hours, global air traffic had to be interrupted at several airports and airline connections were suspended.

In a statement, American technology giant Microsoft said it was taking “steps” to resolve the situation.

In a message titled “Service Degradation,” Microsoft said users “may be unable to access several Microsoft 365 applications and services.”