Train sabotage in France, on the day of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Israel accuses IranIsraeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Tehran of being responsible for today’s sabotage of French trains and claimed that the Islamic Republic was preparing an attack against the Israeli Olympic delegation during the Paris Olympic Games.

The French national railway company (SNCF) has denounced a “massive attack” on its high-speed train network, affecting three of the four lines in the capital, Paris, and which comes just hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

“The sabotage of the railway infrastructure throughout France before the Olympic Games was planned and executed under the influence of the axis of evil of Iran and radical Islam,” Katz said in a message on his Instagram account. French authorities have not yet attributed the action to any specific group or country, and interim Prime Minister Gabriel Attal called this afternoon for caution in making any accusations. “The investigation is ongoing,” he said in statements reported by ‘Le Monde’.

However, Katz assured that “according to the information” that Israeli intelligence services currently have, “the Iranians are planning terrorist attacks against the Israeli delegation and all participants in the Olympics” and that he had informed his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, this week. “More preventive measures must be taken to counter their plot. The free world must stop Iran now, before it is too late,” the Israeli minister added.

Tehran’s response

Iran has categorically denied the accusations. “Terrorist operations have no place in the political doctrine of the resistance groups” against Israel, the Iranian UN mission in New York wrote in a press release. Israel, they said, “cannot use these lies and distractions to shift from the role of executioner to that of victim,” the press release quoted Iranian news agency ISNA as saying.