Paris 2024: Malagò, ‘we take back the gold we deserved’

“We are moved, we are grateful to these girls. They won against everything and everyone, They had great brains. We took back something that we deserved in the past days.” Giovanni Malagò, president of CONI, on Raisport he comments on the gold medal won by the Italian women’s epee. The number 1 in Italian sport yesterday had expressed his discontent for some questionable refereeing. “I said what I had to say, out of respect for my conscience and to protect our athletes. If one is strong, one goes to recover what he lost previously. We won 3 more very important medals today: the sword, Paltrinieri, the gymnastics girls. Courage, Italy”.



Paris 2024: fencing, Italy gold women’s epee

Italy wins gold medal in women’s epee at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian women – Alberta Santuccio, Giulia Rizzi, Rossella Fiamingo and Mara Navarria – They beat the hosts France 30-29 in the final which was decided in extra time. France closes the first 3 assaults with a 3-hit advantage (9-6), it’s up to Rizzi to try to close the gap in the fourth round. Double hits abound, the gap remains unchanged (14-12) in the fifth set. In the sixth set, Navarria replaces Fiamingo who leaves the rotation. Navarria suffers a 4-2 break that allows France to extend the lead (19-15) after two thirds of the final. Rizzi tries to close the gap and brings Italy back into the mix. The comeback is completed in the next set by Navarria, who gives the Italians the lead (24-23). ​​Everything is decided in the last duel, with Santuccio on the platform. The Italian starts the last minute with a one-hit advantage. With 40 seconds to go, the score is tied (27-27). A double hit (28-28) doesn’t change the situation. Santuccio gets stuck with 20 seconds to go, but manages to tie the score in extremis (29-29). The game goes into overtime, which begins with a double shot. Santuccio finds the winning thrust: 30-29, Italy is golden.

Paris 2024: Coach Chiadò’s women’s epee team always on the podium from 2022 to 2024

The Italian women’s epee team under the management of CT Dario Chiadò has always been on the podium from 2022 to 2024 at all major international events including World Championships (Cairo 2022 and Milan 2023), European Championships (Antalya 2022, Krakow 2023, Basel 2024) and now also at the Olympic Games.

It is the third time in history that Italy has climbed onto the Olympic podium in women’s team epee: it was silver in Atlanta 1996, where France won ahead of Italy’s Laura Chiesa, Elisa Uga and Margherita Zalaffi; in Tokyo 2020 – three years ago – the Italians Rossella Fiamingo, Mara Navarria, Alberta Santuccio and Federica Isola won bronze. First gold in the history of women’s epee. It is the 50th gold for Italy in fencing at the Olympic Games.

Paris 2024, Italy wins silver in women’s gymnastics with the Fairies. A medal missing since 1928

Italy wins silver in the women’s artistic gymnastics team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Blue Fairies – Alice D’Amato, Manila Esposito, Angela Andreoli, Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa – finished in second place behind the United States led by Simone Biles. Bronze to Brazil.

After 96 years, Italy’s women’s team gymnastics team returned to the Olympic podium. It was August 9, 1928 when in Amsterdam, Bianca Ambrosetti, Lavinia Gianoni, Luigina Giavotti, Virginia Giorgi, Germana Malabarba, Clara Marangoni, Luigina Perversi, Diana Pizzavini, Anna Tanzini, Carolina Tronconi, Ines Vercesi and Rita Vittadini won silver behind Holland.