Paris 2024, Imane Khelif gold? Angela Carini Miss Boxing of the Olympics: the photos outside the ring that enchant the fans

While Imane Khelif closed her Olympics by winning the gold medal in her category at Paris 2024, Angela Carini – opponent of the Algerian boxer in the first round of the match that generated a thousand controversies – has enchanted thousands of followers with some shots outside the ring that can be found on her Instagram page.

The Italian champion – silver at both the World Championships and the European Championships in 2019 – After the abandoned match at the Games he said ‘Goodbye to boxing’, but his fans hope he can return to the ring soon.

Meanwhile, she is a star on social media, she has well exceeded 100 thousand followers (she is almost at 115 thousand) and in addition to his sports photos – between matches and hard training – many followers have appreciated some of them without gloves in which his charm stands out. 110 cum laude shots!