Paris 2024, Imane Khelif and the danger of Woke culture: but the Iba’s judgment cannot be ignored. Comment

In front of the article published on Affaritaliani.it: “Paris 2024, Khelif: “Born a woman, lived as a woman, competed as a woman. My honor is now safe””



we receive and publish the following comment.

Dear Mr. Perrino,

I take the liberty of writing to you to make a strictly journalistic reflection on the news published today on Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

On this I believe it is important, in honor of the correctness of our journalistic profession, and given that there is great disgust in the sports community over the lack of sex testing of participating athletesin these times where information about sex in documents may not correspond to reality, also provide the detailed information for the IBA that has been distorted by the Woke political movement.

As you know, in our profession, if there is controversy or, as in this case, political manipulation from the mainstreamboth positions must be proposed in a balanced way.

On this I think that your article should contain the information that the international boxing body (IBA) gave about the sex of both boxers. Through the analysis of their DNA, chromosomal map, it established two years ago that they are male (XY).

I know you share my concern for the truth and that is why I took the liberty of writing to you. The Diktat Woke is doing a lot of damage to society (this case is proof of that) and also to our

profession and we must be particularly careful.

Here is the source of the information for the case: https://www.iba.sport/news/statement-made-by-the-international-boxing-association-regarding-athletes-disqualifications-in-world-boxing-championships-2023/?fbclid=IwY2xjawEdSG1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHXEdVVSNEEor82OeysdLqhUb6xdtl24MOq34DfVJaW UKBGBTS5Hes7n5Mg_aem_Ld-HxiymIK_4DLcl2-uGTA

I greet you with the usual esteem from another Sea.



* Journalist, Agenda Cultural Bahía Blanca