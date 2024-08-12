This Monday, the three Olympic medalists from Colombia who climbed onto the podium in the Olympic Games were received with emotion in the country. Paris 2024 Olympic Games this weekend. Ángel Barajas, silver medalist in gymnastics, had already arrived previously and was honored in Cúcuta.

According to the criteria of

After the closing ceremony in Paris on Sunday, the Colombian delegation returned amid great jubilation at the presence of the medalists.

To the airport Alfonso Bonilla Aragon the medalist arrived Yeison Lopezwho won the silver medal at the Olympics.

Family, friends and fans gave the weightlifter an emotional welcome, as he celebrated his happy return to the country with a medal around his neck and a smile on his face. His mission accomplished.

Yeison López poses with his medal. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga / THE TIME Share

“I’m grateful to my family, having them here is incredible and representing them all. I feel rewarded for what I achieved, the medal, and most of all for my family, who supported me,” said the athlete.

One of Yeison López’s greatest dreams was to give a house to his mother María Julia, who is a victim of forced displacement in our country. The help that Yeison López was waiting for has arrived, as his mother will have her own house after the announcement made this Monday by the mayor of Cali, Alejandro Éder, who promised to make that dream come true, which inspired him to win silver in weightlifting at the Olympic Games.

Yeison López, upon his return to Cali with his silver medal. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga / THE TIME Share

The silver medal won by Yeison López in the 89 kilo weightlifting category was in the budget: exactly that metal and that colour were available.

The weightlifter also returned to the country Mari Leivis Sanchezwho won another silver medal for Colombia in the 71 kilos.

Mari was not in the running for the podium. She arrived in Paris ranked eighth in the 71-kilo category, but she did not leave with the Olympic diploma that was in the budget for her… She did so with a huge silver medal! She lifted 257 kilos, leaving the bronze to the Ecuadorian Angie Palacios (252 kg), and being surpassed by the American Olivia Reeves, who lifted 262.

Also joining them was wrestler Tatiana Rentería, who won the bronze medal at the Paris Games.

SPORTS

More sports news