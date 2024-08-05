Paris 2024: gymnastics, Alice D’Amato gold and Manila Esposito bronze on the beam

Italy’s eighth gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics comes from artistic gymnastics.

The conquest on the beam was won by Alice D’Amato who won with a score of 14.366 ahead of China’s Yaqin Zhou (14.100) and another Italian, Manila Esposito (14.000).

Fall and fifth place for the big favourite on the eve, the American Simone Biles (13.100).