Novak Djokovic rewrites his name in letters of gold, same gold like the one he won in the Individual Tennis Final in the Paris 2024 Olympic GamesThe Serbian tennis player has won a gold medal for the first time in a summer competition, the last title he had yet to win in his career.

The Grand Final was played in Roland Garros He put the Serbian over Carlos Alcaraz, who, although he had him in trouble at times, was not enough to knock him out. The experienced 37-year-old athlete beat the last Wimbledon winner in two sets with 7-6 (7/3) and 7-6 (7/2).

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Novak Djokovic had a score to settle at the Olympic Games. He had fought for almost 16 years to be able to climb onto the podium as number 1, and today in Paris 2024 he achieves the title that could be the most longed-for in his long career.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory and his first gold medal at the Olympics | Photo: AFP

With this the money goes to the Spanish Carlos Alcarazwhile the bronze goes to the Italian Lorenzo MusettiThe Spanish tennis player finished his participation in Paris 2024 without the opportunity to win a medal since in the doubles event with Rafa Nadal they were eliminated in previous rounds.

Novak Djokovic began his quest for gold in Beijing 2008 where he lost the semi-final to Rafa Nadal and won bronze, London 2012 She returned to the competition but only managed to fight for the bronze but did not win. Rio 2016 He left in the first duel and in Tokyo 2020 She was able to win her first medal, it was a bronze, now in Paris 2024 she makes history by adding her first gold in the Olympic Games.