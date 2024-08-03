Paris 2024, gold for Marta Maggetti: here’s who the queen of windsurfing is

Great feat by Marta Maggetti who won the gold medal in women’s Olympic windsurfingthe second for Italy after Alessandra Sensini in Sydney 2000. In the waters of Marseille the 28 year old from Cagliari of the Fiamme Gialle finished the race in 7’38” and beat Israeli Sharon Kantor, silver, by 6 seconds and British favourite Emma Watson, bronze, by 31.

The new windsurfing board was competed with, the very fast IQFoil that replaced the RS:X in Olympic competitions. Maggetti, fourth in 2021 at the Tokyo Games, showed herself at ease with the foil that makes America’s Cup boats fly and had already won the world championship in Brest two years ago.



The Italian has already given great signals in the 14 preliminary races, closing in third position with a total of 105 (70 net points). Qualified directly in the semifinal, then, she placed second, earning the pass to the final act reserved for the best three and securing a medal. After a slow start, the Italian took the lead in the final halfway through the race with an alternative trajectory that surprised her rivals. Having taken the lead in the third intermediate, she never let herself be caught, giving Italy its sixth gold in Paris 2024.



Maggetti, very excited, dived into the sea to celebrate the triumph and then there was the embrace with the coach.



Windsurfing immediately becomes the companion of the new Olympic champion: at the age of 8, Maggetti chooses the board, saying goodbye to basketball and gymnastics. The choice was never more appropriate. At the youth level, victories come in droves. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, she finishes in fourth place: 2 years later, she gets on the right wave with the world gold in Brest in the iQFOiL, the new Olympic class of windsurfing. In the summer of 2023 in Holland, with another success in the world championship, the pass for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The rest is history, with the gold on August 3.