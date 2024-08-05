Paris 2024: Gold for Bacosi-Rossetti in clay shooting

Gold medal for Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti in the skeet shooting, mixed team final. The couple beat the Americans Austen Jewell Smith, and Vincent Hancock.

Paris 2024: Rossetti, medal won with all his heart

“We are really super happy and proud. We needed it. We really needed this medal, we wanted it with all our hearts, even though we forced ourselves from the beginning of the competition to have fun, because we shoot well together, we were fine, we said to each other: ‘Let’s enjoy it!'”. This is what Gabriele Rossetti, who, together with Diana Bacosi, won gold in the skeet mixed team final, said to Eurosport microphones. “We qualified perfectly, we set a double Olympic record, we are proud, the medal color didn’t matter, we gave it our all until the end, believing in each other, and this beautiful gold arrived. We truly believed in each other”, added Rossetti, Olympic champion at Rio 2016. Diana Bacosi was also happy, with her third medal at the Games after the gold in Rio and the silver in Tokyo: “We completed each other, when I was in difficulty he lifted me up, and in the final we really put our heart and soul”.