Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic gold medalist in the high jump at Tokyo 2020, talks about the future after the disappointment at the Paris Games and the renal colic that compromised his race: “I struggle to think about putting sport before everything else again. A thought that could change tomorrow, but I owe something to my friends, to my wife, and owing it to them means wanting to have a family with my wife, wanting to live my life even if it’s not sports”. “This doesn’t mean that I’ll stop doing sports and that I won’t do it with the same seriousness, but there’s a long way to go between doing it seriously and doing it like in the last few years”, Tamberi clarifies.

