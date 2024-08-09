Die vielen deutschen Fans unter den 12.000 Zuschauern, die der Mannschaft eine Art Heimspiel in Lille bescherten, waren die ersten Verständnisvollen, sie sangen am Freitag nach dem 25:24-Halbfinalerfolg „So ein Tag, so wunderschön wie heute“. So weit waren die stärksten Männer des Deutschen Handballbundes (DHB) noch nicht. „Wir müssen erstmal sacken lassen, was wir bisher erreicht haben“, sagte Sebastian Heymann.

Was hingegen alle Deutschen auf Anhieb wussten: bei wem sie sich nach dem Coup zu bedanken hatten. Andreas Wolff zeigte im Tor eine Leistung, für die der Begriff „Weltklasse“ gerade so angemessen erscheint. „Er hat uns heute den Arsch gerettet“, sagte Wolffs Vertreter David Späth so derb wie passend. „Deshalb zählt er zu den besten Torhütern der Welt, dass er bei solchen Spielen da ist und uns rettet.“

Of the 45 shots the Spaniards took on his goal, Wolff parried 22 – almost half. The fact that national coach Alfred Gislason, usually inclined to quiet joy, grabbed his goalkeeper by the head after the game and refused to let go spoke for the generally unbridled joy. What can happen now that the young German DHB team defeated hosts France in a quarter-final thriller and two days later defeated the Spanish selection in a match that was no less hard-fought?

“Now we want to go for gold,” said Späth. The DHB team has already secured silver, as it has twice already done at the Olympic Games: in 1984 in Los Angeles and twenty years later in Athens. In modern handball history, only the GDR team has won a gold medal at the Olympics.

On Friday afternoon, it quickly became apparent in the converted Pierre Mauroy football stadium how well the DHB selection had handled the “rollercoaster of emotions”, as Späth had described the duel with France. Wolff made several exclamation marks right from the start when he fended off the first four shots from the Spaniards.

Although the 33-year-old was not able to continue at the same 100 percent level as he did in the first six minutes, he still managed to save 49 percent of his shots at the end, which is an outstanding rate. “I’ve seen a lot of good games from him, but today was an incredible performance,” said Gislason.

At the same time, Wolff showed with his hands and feet what his Spanish counterpart Gonzalo Perez will soon be up to at THW Kiel. However, Perez also proved that he is prepared for the upcoming competition at the Bundesliga club. It was not often made too difficult for the two future Kiel teammates to distinguish themselves. The attacks on both sides were occasionally somewhat wild in the middle of the first half and concluded hastily.

“We were always the underdogs”

Wolff, who had already plunged a Spanish selection into despair in the 2016 European Championship final, also benefited from the largely flawless defensive work of his teammates. “I am very relieved that we managed to get a medal,” said Wolff, “now I hope that we can also manage to get a gold one.”

Gislason quickly noticed against Spain that Olympic shooting star Renars Uscins had apparently taken too much energy with him from his 14-goal gala against France. The 22-year-old didn’t achieve much at the beginning, which is why the national coach instead ordered the experienced Kai Häfner to play on the half-right. The change initially seemed to contribute to a certain stability, with the Germans building up a four-goal lead (11:7) by the 21st minute. But a few too many mistakes and the lead was gone again at 12:12 at half-time.

Uscins was allowed to join in again in the second half and immediately proved that the break had obviously helped him. Within a quarter of an hour, the U-21 world champion scored six times, making him the best German scorer again. After the Spaniards were able to take advantage of some of the DHB team’s mistakes, Gislason’s young men’s group suddenly found themselves 23:24 behind with seven minutes to go.