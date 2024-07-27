Paris 2024, Ganna and…. Italy opens the Olympics with 3 medals

Filippo Ganna ‘unlocks the result’: the 28 year old cyclist from Piedmont gives Italy the first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics taking a splendid silver in the individual time trial, with a great finish that allowed him to detach the Belgian Wout Van Aert in the ‘sprint’ for second place behind an unleashed Remco Evenepoel. Then here is an encore of bronzes: Luigi Samele in the men’s sabre and the 4×100 swimming relay with Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Paolo Conte Bonin and Manuel Frigo (preceded by the United States and Australia).

Paris 2024: swimming, Italy bronze in the 4×100 freestyle relay at the Olympics

Italy wins bronze in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italians Miressi, Ceccon, Conte Bonin and Frigo finished with a time of 3:10.70. Gold for the United States in 3:09.28 and silver for Australia in 3:10.35. It is the third medal for Italy.

Paris 2024, Italy bronze medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Miressi, ‘if I start with this time it’s not good, reset for individual race’

“Yes, I’m starting with a medal and I’m happy but I can’t just think about the team race, I have the individual race and if I start with this time it won’t go well for me. It was a slip, I entered the water for the first time, it’s never easy to break the ice, I definitely didn’t do it the way I wanted and I have to reset for the individual race”. Alessandro Miressi said this after winning the bronze in the men’s 4×100 relay. The first Italian runner in the race is not satisfied with his performance. “For the movement, bronze is a big deal and we confirmed ourselves on the Olympic podium in a difficult race this year, more than Tokyo. Getting on the podium was a big deal. Would it have been better to swim in a heat this morning? Honestly at this point I say yes, to break the ice and maybe make a mistake this morning and understand what to do this afternoon. It would have been better, but I respect the technical choices, it’s not like I can choose the relay, I told them it would have been better to swim in the morning too but I respected their choices. We did the formation like in Tokyo, with me and Thomas doing more open water, I made a mistake, Thomas did everything, I wasn’t much help”, concluded the Italian.

Paris 2024: fencing, Luigi Samele bronze in sabre at the Olympics

Luigi Samele won the bronze medal in the men’s sabre at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian, in the third place match, beat the Egyptian Ziad Elsissy 15-12. It is the second medal for Italy at the Games after the silver won by Filippo Ganna in the men’s cycling time trial. Samele, 37, was defeated in the semifinal by South Korean Sanguk Oh, who won 15-5. Samele started well (ahead 3-0) but was then unable to oppose the overwhelming comeback of the Asian, who flew to 11-4 before closing 15-5.

Paris 2024: Cycling, Ganna Silver in Time Trial, First Medal at the Olympics

Italy Italian Pippo Ganna wins silver in cycling time trial at Paris 2024 Games. The gold went to Belgian Remco Evenepoel and bronze to Wout Van Aert. It is the first medal for Italy at the French Games under the watchful eye of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the number one of Coni Giovanni Malago’.

Paris 2024: Ganna and the medal in the time trial, ‘silver disappointment? Like seeing Ferrari second, it annoys everyone’

‘I’m not a dragon with the rain, possible fact but it burns’ “More disappointment for the missed gold or joy for this silver? I think as an Italian, a bit like seeing Ferrari when it comes in second, it has all the rode. In the end Remco beat me, not a stranger beat me”. These are the words of Pippo Ganna after the silver won in the time trial at the Paris 2024 Games behind Evenepoel. “I found the motivation towards the end to continue pushing like at the beginning. I did much more than what was expected, they are like my values. So more than that… I can’t complain. You know, I’m not a dragon in the rain. I did my best possible, obviously a few seconds, half a second per kilometer burns. But then we defended ourselves, we brought home a silver, the first medal for Italy. I said it, let’s hope it’s not the last. All the guys who are here from Italy are motivated with a big heart, head, legs, arms, lungs, anything to give their best. I’m happy to have opened the dance and we continue to dance”, added Ganna.

Paris 2024: Ganna silver in the time trial, ‘a medal is heavy but not as much as gold, it’s a shame’

“The skid? I’ll think about it tonight, maybe if I watch it again I’ll be able to understand what happened. I knew that sector was a dangerous sector, that perhaps we had to take it a bit as a recovery, but I always tried to push to the maximum, I always tried to do everything to the maximum. and at the end I said to myself, wow Filippo, you’ve been waiting for this for a year, you can’t just sit down now. I kept pushing like I did from the beginning and in the end I found this medal that at one point weighs on my neck, it doesn’t weigh as much as a gold, I’m sorry it’s not a gold, because in the end we worked so hard, my coach Dario and I had so many moments of fatigue”. Pippo Ganna said this after the silver in the time trial at the 2024 Paris Games. “I had to throw away a visor halfway through the race, I couldn’t see the handlebars, so I had to decide whether to go to the ground or see the road and I chose the second, which was perhaps the most appropriate choice”, added the Italian.

Paris 2024: Ganna, ‘I dedicate the medal to myself, sorry to have made Mattarella wait in the rain’

“The hug with Remco Evenepoel? He complimented me. He’s young, he’s strong, this could have been one of the last Olympics where he could have won. I’ll get older, I’ll start to feel the first aches and pains. I’ve already turned 28. Now we can recover well, tomorrow I’ll be back on the track with my teammates and we’ll have to try to give him another great joy. To whom do I dedicate this medal? To myself, because everyone sees the 36 minutes of today, but no one sees the 200 days behind. What did Mattarella say? He complimented me. I’m sorry I made him wait in the rain, but I had to leave late and I arrived late. How much did the rain affect me? I like water for washing myself, drinking… but I knew it was going to rain for three days, so I kept taking a shower”. This was said by the Italian Pippo Ganna after the silver in the men’s time trial at the Paris 2024 Games. “Do you finish without regrets? I can’t do more than that. The only regret is the silver and the color. I don’t know if colorblind could have changed, but silver is silver”, added the Italian smiling. “Silver that will also give energy to the teammates of the quartet? The boys were on the track today to watch me, they were already ready on the track, they were there training. I’ve heard from them all from yesterday to today, they wished me good luck. We opened the dance and said now we have to keep dancing,” Ganna added.

Paris 2024: Swimming, Martinenghi in the 100 breaststroke final, Viberti in the play-offs

Nicolò Martinenghi has qualified for the men’s 100m breaststroke final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian swam in 59”28 with the sixth time of the semi-finals.

Paris 2024: Viberti loses play-off, no 100 breaststroke final

No final in the men’s 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Ludovico Viberti. The 22-year-old from Turin, after having tied in the semi-final with Melvin Imoudu for the last time available to enter the final, lost the play-off with the German who won in 59″69 compared to the Italian’s 59″90.

Paris 2024: Volleyball, Italy men’s winning debut, 3-1 against Brazil

Winning debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the Italian men’s volleyball team. Fefè De Giorgi’s boys won 3-1 (25-23, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21) over Brazil, temporarily jumping to the top of Group B, which also includes Egypt and Poland.