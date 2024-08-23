Paris 2024, Fontana: Lombardy at Paralympics with 35 athletes, most represented region

There will be a total of 35 athletes from Lombardy who will compete at the Paris Paralympics from 28th August to 8th September 2024. The Italian team has grown compared to Tokyo, going from 113 to 141 participants and setting a new Italian record. The Lombard representation in the race has also increased: in fact, there will be 35 athletes of the region compared to the 24 of the previous ones Paralympics, thus confirming Lombardy as the most represented territory, as confirmed by the Italian Paralympic Committee. In 2021, in Tokyo, the Lombards had competed in 7 disciplines while in Paris the sports with athletes from Lombardy will be 8, with the novelty of judo thanks to Simone Cannizzaro from Brescia. “To the Lombard athletes, as to all the rest of the Italian expedition to the Paralympics, goes my huge ‘good luck’ – these are the words of President of the Region, Attilio Fontana – sure that everyone will give their best to give us many emotions, and medals, to continue the successes of the Tokyo Paralympics where Italy, thanks also to the Lombardy team, was the European nation with the most medals starting from the first gold of the swimmer Alessia Berra, born in Monza and resident in Buccinasco in the province of Milan”.

Paris 2024, Picchi: Sport is Above All Inclusion

On the eve of the races, even the regional undersecretary for Sport and Youth, Federica Picchi, sends a message to athletes: “Sport – underlines Picchi – is also and above all inclusion and the Italian athletes protagonists in Paris are the highest representation of how every discipline is ‘for everyone’ and to be lived with joy and passion”. In view of the start of the competitions, the Lombardy Region announces that, as for the Paris Olympics, it will give all Lombard athletes who will take part in the Paralympic Games a certificate of participation and thanks.