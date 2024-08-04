Belgium withdraws from the mixed triathlon relay scheduled for Monday 5 August in the Seine at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Team member Claire Michel has fallen ill, the first case of Escherichia coli at the Games. Michel took part in the women’s competition on Wednesday, with the swimming event taking place in the Seine.

The quality of the river’s waters has caused the cancellation of several training sessions before the individual races and also before the relay which – the conditional is a must – should take place tomorrow: the Seine was found to be too polluted after the rain that fell in the French capital in recent days. The Belgian Olympic Committee and the triathlon federation have officially announced the withdrawal from the relay because “Claire Michel, a member of the team, is unfortunately ill”. The diagnosis of Escherichia coli was made public by the Belgian media. In the official note released by the heads of Belgian sport, it is explained that the withdrawal from the relay was made “in discussions with the athletes and staff. The Belgian Olympic Committee and the triathlon federation hope that the lesson will be learned in view of the next triathlon competitions at the Olympics”, the dig at the organizers of Paris 2024.