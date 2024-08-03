Leonardo Fabbri’s disappointment in the shot put at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Italian who had entered the final with the best throw, today finished only in fifth place with four invalid throws out of six: in the last two attempts he slipped on the wet platform, risking a fall. In the end, Fabbri only had two valid throws, with the best measurement of 21.70. Gold went to the American Ryan Crouser with 22.90, silver to the other American Joe Kovacs with 22.15 and bronze to the Jamaican Rajindra Campbell with the same measurement but achieved with the second best worst throw.

