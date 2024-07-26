Mexico City.- The inhabitants who gathered in France They count the hours to appear in the surroundings of the Senna River for the largest international sports festival.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games say they are ready to carry out the opening ceremonywhich will mark a milestone in the city of love

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Gamesthe opening parade will not be held inside a sports venue.

The more than 10,500 athletes will not march on the Olympic Athletics track as usually happens on the day of the Games. opening.

In Paris 2024 Each national delegation will travel on a boat to the ecumenical Eiffel Tower, which has been decorated with the rings Olympics to witness the 33rd edition of the summer fair.

Fans will be able to observe what happens in each float as cameras will be installed that will send the signal to the media that have the right to broadcast the Olympic Games.

The tour along the main river artery of the territory Frenchwill be through emblematic places full of history. The Austerlitz bridge is the starting point towards the west side along the Seine river.

Each boat will pass under the bridges of Notre Dame and the Louvreas well as in different locations of the Olympic Gamesas the Esplanade of the Invalides and the Grand Palais.

The goal for each delegation will be the Eiffel Towerwhere the light will be turned on Olympic cauldron to declare inaugurated the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris France.

“The athletes will be the soul of the ceremony. To the to be inaugurated he parade of the delegations, Paris 2024 breaks with tradition. Already during the introduction and throughout the entire ceremonythe athletes will appear on stage alongside the artistsas part of the constant objective of Paris 2024 to celebrate some Games created by and for the athletes“, they declare in the Olympic Games.

