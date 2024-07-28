Sport’s shot returned to activity this Sunday for Mexico with the participation of the shootersEdson Ramirez and Carlos Quezada who were unable to make use of their great talent and were left without the opportunity to fight for the medals in the 10-meter Air Rifle.

Edson Ramírez, who had already competed the day before in mixed teams with Goretti Zumaya, had his revenge now, but it was not to be, because although he scored 628.3 it was not enough to get into the top 7 and he finished in 19th position, with no chance of a medal.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

On the other hand, Carlos Quezada also had an important participation but not with numbers that would allow him to think of a great comeback in the classification. In the end, the Mexican added 621.6 and finished in 44th place. The two Mexican athletes were eliminated from the 10-meter Air Rifle event.

The event was won by Chinese Lihao Sheng who added a total of 631.7 points. The fight for the medals will continue in the following hours. Sport’s shot Mexico has not had the best performance, but there are still athletes who can fight for the opportunity to win a medal in Paris 2024.