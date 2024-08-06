Paris 2024: Bassetti, ‘they throw athletes into the Seine but they worry about Covid’

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris “we have reached the paradox: people can die of E. coli, leptospirosis, salmonellosis, from a dip in the Seine. But they are worried about 40 athletes, young and healthy, who have a cold and are positive for Covid. We are at ‘reverse medicine’. Tamberi wears a mask even if he doesn’t need it, but we throw athletes among the rats and bacteria of the Seine. Doctors who endorse these things should change their profession”. He explains this to Adnkronos Salute Matthew Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa, speaking on the statement made by Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist responsible for the WHO’s pandemic response. “At least 40 athletes at the Olympics have tested positive,” she said.

Paris 2024: Ciccozzi, ‘athletes testing positive for Covid is the normality of an endemic’

“Covid is endemic and will always be there for the next thousand years. We have to get used to the increase in cases when there is a greater movement of people, as can happen at the Olympics, during the holidays, the return to school or the next Jubilee. When people meet, therefore, a slight peak in infections can occur. I remember that the health situation is calm.” He emphasizes this to Adnkronos Salute the epidemiologist Massimo Ciccozzi, intervening on what was stated by Maria Van Kerkhove, epidemiologist responsible for the WHO’s response to the pandemic. “At least 40 athletes present at the Olympics have tested positive,” she reported. The risks for the athletes? “There are none, perhaps if they had worn a mask in certain crowded situations they would not have tested positive. A lesson – she concludes – that must always be remembered”.

Paris 2024: Pregliasco, ‘Covid cases underestimated, mask like Tamberi’

‘There are certainly many more than 40, wearing protection can be useful to stay in the best shape avoiding stops’ At least 40 athletes positive for Covid at the Paris 2024 Olympics. A number reported by World Health Organization epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, which seems “even a little” to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. “Obviously there is an underestimation, also linked to the large share of asymptomatic or trivial cases” which are recorded in all contexts and even more so at the Olympic Games, populated by “young people, in excellent physical condition, for whom the effects of the infection are presumably not relevant”, explains to Adnkronos Salute the director of the School of Specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the State University of Milan. “There are certainly many more real cases of Covid”, the expert is convinced.

Instagram gianmarcotamberi

“At the Olympics there are people who come from all over the world, who live together – he underlines – in a phase of growth of Sars-CoV-2 infections throughout Europe and beyond, at an international level, thanks to the new variants” of the virus such as KP.3.1.1 which is also growing in Italy. “It can also happen that in order to avoid stopping an Olympic athlete does not want to be included in the reported cases”, ending up in the count of positives, observes Pregliasco. “It had to be like this, it is the case with the current trend”, specifies the doctor who recommends “common sense and attention, even if it is difficult to think that there is in this phase” of post-pandemic fatigue. Would a mask be advisable? “Why not. Just like Tamberi, it could be useful to wear it when needed to protect yourself and be sure to stay in the best athletic shape possible”the virologist replies. On the device worn by the high jump champion in the photo with which – from the hospital – he reported via social media about the renal colic that struck him, Pregliasco commented yesterday that from Gimbo “a good message arrives. Mask in a healthcare environment, to protect the fragile and oneself”.

Paris 2024: WHO, at least 40 athletes positive for Covid

“At least 40 athletes” participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics have tested positive for Covid. This was reported by epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, who leads the World Health Organization (WHO) Preparedness and Prevention against Epidemics and Pandemics. “It is not surprising to see infected athletes, because the virus circulates quite quickly in other countries,” the expert said during a press conference in Geneva, according to the French sports newspaper ‘L’Équipe’, among other newspapers. “In recent months, many countries have experienced outbreaks of Covid, including at the Olympics at least 40 athletes have tested positive,” said Van Kerkhove, also stressing that the Olympic Committee, together with the WHO, has “examined all the different approaches that need to be put in place” during crowded events such as the Games, and has taken “the right steps”. The fact remains that the Sars-CoV-2 virus is “still very present” in the world. Data collected by the WHO thanks to the surveillance system in 84 countries show that the percentage of positive tests has increased in recent weeks, which “has led to an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths in several countries”. “Globally, the rate of positive tests is above 10%, but this share varies from one region to another”, with a rate for example above 20% in Europe, the epidemiologist added, also specifying that monitoring of wastewater suggests that the circulation of the virus could be “from 2 to 20 times higher than currently reported”.